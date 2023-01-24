Ethernet Connector and Transformer Industry worth $1,294 million by 2028
Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market by Connector Type (RJ45, M12, M8, iX), Connector Application, Transmission Speed (10Base-T, 100Base-T, GigabitBase-T, 10GBase-T), Transformer Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2023 ) The Global Ethernet Connector & Transformers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 940 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,294 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028. Ethernet connectors are vital components of network communication equipment. They are attached at the end of an Ethernet cable plugged into the routers, TVs, computers, laptops, etc. These are generally used to manage transmission speeds and handle bandwidth capability efficiently. The emergence of smart factories, Industry 4.0, and industrial IoT (IIoT) is expected to drive the Ethernet connector and transformer market.
iX connectors for the Ethernet connector market account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The focus of Industrial 4.0 is on intelligent machine-to-machine communication, robotics, and automation through faster and smarter networks. This is made possible with high-speed industrial Ethernet connectivity. The requirement for faster data transfer rates has now become inevitable in industrial automation. This is where iX connectors come into the picture as they have been designed specifically keeping in mind the future industrial requirements.
The Ethernet market for industrial automation equipment applications is to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. As Ethernet becomes the plant floor network standard, connector options for Ethernet in the industry increase. For industrial environments, manufacturers are focusing on developing new and advanced connectors that can withstand harsh conditions. At TE Connectivity, for example, they have developed the Mini I/O connector system, which has a mating face envelope that is only 25% of the size of an RJ45 Jack. TE Connectivity partnered with another connector supplier Amphenol, to develop the original Mini I/O plug and enhanced versions that feature EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding and CAT6A signal integrity performance to meet expected future industrial communication standards.
The Ethernet connector & transformer market in Europe accounted for the second largest share in 2022. Many big players, such as Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange, and Deutsche Telekom, have a strong presence and vast infrastructure in the region. These companies have taken significant steps to lead global developments toward 5G technology. The European Commission identifies 5G standards as one of the five priority areas under the recently launched Digitizing European Industry initiative. The EU has also embarked on an ambitious international plan to accelerate global consensus building on 5G. According to the European 5G Observatory, as of March 2021, 5G commercial services are available in 24 EU-27 countries:
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden. The rising penetration of 5G services will boost the Europe Ethernet connector and transformer market growth over the forecast timeframe.
