Automation Testing Market Extrapolated to Reach $52.7 billion by 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2023 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Automation Testing Market size is expected to grow USD 24.7 billion in 2022 to USD 52.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period. The Automation Testing Market is gaining need for insightful approaches to increase the use of scalable and adaptable delivery models.
The major vendors covered in the Automation testing market include Accenture (Ireland), AFour Technologies (US), Applitools (US), Astegic (US), Broadcom (US), Capgemini (France), Cigniti Technologies (India), Codoid (India), Cygnet Infotech (India), IBM (US), Invensis (India), Keysight Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Parasoft (US), Apexon (US), QA Mentor (US), QA Source (US), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Sauce Labs (US), Smartbear Software (US), Thinksys (US), Tricentis (US), Worksoft (US), QT Company (Finland). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the digital banking platforms market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2022, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
IBM is one of the leading providers of cloud platform and cognitive solutions. It provides goods and services for a variety of sectors, automation, blockchain, business operations, cloud computing, data and analytics, IT infrastructure, security, and supply chain, among other fields. IBM offers a comprehensive automation testing solution, including the rational functional tester, rational performance tester, development and test environment, engineering test management, rational test workbench, and rational test virtualization server.
With 12 labs located over 6 continents, including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, IBM research is one of the largest industrial research organisations in the world. In May 2020, IBM has developed AI based solutions to automate the IT infrastructure, work process to offer greater visibility, control over network.
Capgemini partners with companies to transform and manage their business by utilizing the power of technology. Capgemini’s main aim is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. In July 2019, Capgemini launched an Intelligent Automation Platform. The platform helps with rapid deployment of automation at scale for businesses. The platform is powered by AI, which enables clients to drive innovation and transformation of the organizations, across applications, IT, and business operations, with speed and flexibility.
