Telerehabilitation Market to register 14% CAGR during the forecast period
Telerehabilitation Market size was valued at USD 4.31 Bn. in 2021 and the total Telerehabilitation revenue is expected to grow by 14 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 12.31 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on the Telerehabilitation Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 4.31 Bn in 2021 to USD 12.31 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 14 percent.
Telerehabilitation Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The key objective of the telerehabilitation market report is to forecast the market based on segments, regional distribution and company. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global telerehabilitation market in an easy language. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the market size most accurately by value and volume. The report provides a detailed examination of the key players in the industry, including revenue, company profile, as well as in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario in the market. The report covers the global, regional and local level analysis of the market with the factors restraining, driving and challenging the market growth during the forecast period.
Telerehabilitation Market Dynamics
During the forecast period, the key factors expected to drive the market growth are increasing usage of digital technologies in the healthcare industry and rising internet penetration and smartphone adoption. The factors expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period are poor reimbursement policies and a lack of skilled professionals.
Telerehabilitation Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region dominated the global telerehabilitation market with a revenue of USD 1.4 billion. This market growth is majorly due to the increase in virtual consultation and the increase in the number of e-visits. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid rate due to the developing healthcare scenario and high rural population in the region.
Telerehabilitation Market Segmentation
By Type
Product
Services
By Application
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Chronic Diseases
Others
By End User
Healthcare Facilities
Homecare
Telerehabilitation Market Key Competitors include:
American Well
Doctor On Demand, Inc
Hinge Health, Inc
MIRA Rehab Limited
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Jintronix
Care Innovations, LLC
C3O telemedicine
Philips Healthcare
Bosch Healthcare
Cisco
Medvivo Group
TeleVital
Cloud Physio
Neorehab
Jitrnonix
