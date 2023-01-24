Collagen and Gelatin Market to hit growth worth USD 1480.83 Mn by 2029 Competitive Landscape, New Market Opportunities
Collagen and Gelatin Market size was valued at USD 812 Mn. in 2021 and the total Collagen and Gelatin, revenue is expected to grow at 7.8% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1480.83 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2023 ) The market intelligence report on “Collagen and Gelatin Market” analysed by Maximize Market Research covers a detailed competitive and regional analysis of the market. The market is expected to grow from USD 812 million in 2021 to USD 1480.83 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.
Collagen and Gelatin Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report offers a thorough analysis of all important national, regional, and global aspects of the collagen and gelatin sector. The report offers details on the market drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints. The data were gathered using primary and secondary data collection methods. The primary techniques involved conducting surveys, questionnaires, and telephone interviews with experts, industry leaders, business owners, and marketers. To ensure the inferences were as reliable as possible Secondary data was collected. The official websites of numerous organisations and the government, trade publication, Paid database, annual reports, white papers, and announcements from enterprises. SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s five forces were used to analyse the market.
Collagen and Gelatin Market Dynamics
In the cosmetics and skincare sector, collagen and gelatin have consistently grown its popularity. Collagen peptides improve the condition of the skin and reduce wrinkles and scars. They are also used to slow down the ageing process of the skin for a more youthful appearance. A vital ingredient in anti-aging creams, serums, and lotions is hydroxylated collagen. It is also an essential ingredient in hair washes, conditioners, and serums for gorgeous, long hair.
Collagen and Gelatin Market Regional Market Insights
In 2021, North America dominated the collagen and gelatin market and it is expected that it will continue to hold that position during the forecast period. Due to the large vegan movement that has taken hold in America, plant-based collagen is currently being manufactured.
Collagen and Gelatin Market Segmentation
By Product
Gelatin
Peptide
By Source
Bovine
Porcine
Other sources
By Application
Pharmaceutical
Food
Beverage
Cosmetic
Nutraceutical
Others
Collagen and Gelatin Market Key Manufacturers include:
Integra Lifesciences
Royal DSM
Collplant Biotechnologies
Nitta Gelatin Inc.
Collagen Solutions PLC.
Collagen Matrix, Inc.
Symatese
Gelita AG
PB Leiner
Smith & Nephew
Zimmer Biomet
Jellagen
Advanced BioMatrix
Matricel GmbH
Rousselot
WEISHARDT
Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin
Geistlich Pharma AG
Synerheal Pharmaceuticals
Bioregen Technologies
Meril Lifesciences
MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG
Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
DermaRite Industries, LL.
Collagen Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.1 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the medical sector and increasing demand for nutritional food.
Hydrolyzed Collagen Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 6.16 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by increasing demand for cosmetic products and changing food preferences.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
