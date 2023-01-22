Real Web Marketing Inc. Offers Video Production
Real Web Marketing Inc. a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering video production services.
The video services offered by Real Web Marketing include scripting, doing voiceovers, shooting live footage, providing stock video footage and background music, and editing the final video together. Then the company will help the client market their products or services with video. The company also offers high-end motion graphics videos.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Video is a very important part of marketing any business today. Video is a great way to tell the story of your business and your products or services. The public finds it easier to watch something today rather than read something.”
Eberhard listed several types of videos that businesses can get produced.
Testimonial videos. These are more powerful than written testimonials because the viewer can see your client or customer.
Company talking heads. This is where you show company executives or staff talking about the company or its products or services.
Explainer videos. This is where you have a voiceover talking about the company products or services, and then you have either still images or video footage illustrating what the voiceover is talking about.
Educational video. This is where you make a video educating the public on some topic related to your business.
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
Contact Information:
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
