Laparoscopic Instruments Market to record CAGR of 13% during the forecast period
Laparoscopic Instruments Market size was valued at USD 12.3 Bn. in 2021 and the total Laparoscopic Instruments revenue is expected to grow by 13 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 32.70 Bn.
Maximize Market research, a Medical Devices business research firm has published a report on the "Laparoscopic Instruments Market". The total market opportunity for Laparoscopic Instruments was USD 12.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 13 percent CAGR through the forecast period.
Laparoscopic Instruments Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the segment-wise analysis of the market. The market has been divided into three major segments: product, application and end-user which helps to understand the market structure easily. These major segments of the Laparoscopic Instruments Market are further divided into various sub-segments. The report also includes key factors driving and restraining the Laparoscopic Instruments Market growth. It offers an analysis of the consumption, production capacity, import and export for all the regions in the world. SWOT analysis was used to know the strengths and weaknesses of the Laparoscopic Instruments Market.
Laparoscopic Instruments Market Dynamics
The healthcare sector is rapidly growing in developing economies, which is expected to create numerous opportunities for the laparoscopic instruments market growth during the forecast period. This expected market growth is attributed to a number of factors such as the absence of regulatory barriers to trade, improving infrastructure in the healthcare sector and growth in the distribution networks of market leaders.
Laparoscopic Instruments Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region dominated the global laparoscopic devices market and accounted for 37.6 percent of sales. The major factor driving the market growth in the region is increasing reliance on laparoscopic operations over open surgery.
Laparoscopic Instruments Market Segmentation
By Product
Laparoscopes
Energy Systems
Trocars
Closure Devices
Suction/ Irrigation Device
Insufflation Device
Robot-Assisted Systems
Hand Access Instruments
By Application
Colorectal Surgery
Bariatric Surgery
Urological Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
General Surgery
Other Surgeries
By End-user
Hospital
Clinic
Ambulatory
Laparoscopic Instruments Market Key Competitors include:
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG
Medtronic PLC
Microline Surgical, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
SCHÖLLY Fiberoptic GmbH
Optomic
Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd
Peters Surgical
EndoMed Systems GmbH
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Mindray Medical International Limited
CONMED Corporation
Richard Wolf GmbH
Smith & Nephew PLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
Wearable Healthcare Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 86.42 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
ECG Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 372.34 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 40 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the rising cases of cardiac diseases.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Wearable Healthcare Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 86.42 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
ECG Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 372.34 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 40 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the rising cases of cardiac diseases.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
