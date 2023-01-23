Gunshot Detection Systems Industry worth $7.8 Billion by 2027
Gunshot Detection Systems Market by Installation(Fixed Installation, Vehicle Mounted, Soldier Mounted System), End User, Solution (System, Subscription-based Gunshot Detection Services), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2023 ) The Gunshot Detection Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027. The market for gunshot detection systems is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising number of shootings that occur in schools, universities, and hospitals. In addition, police enforcement agencies are using the technology more and more frequently, particularly in the North American region.
Based on Installation, fixed installation segment is expected to dominate market share during the forecast period. In the approaching years, the fixed installation category would experience substantial expansion. The improvement in the safety system of the existing infrastructures of schools, colleges, and the military is to blame for the increase in segment compensation. The market is being driven by the initiative by the law enforcement agencies to increase the safety of the public.
Based on solution, the system segment of the Gunshot Detection System market dominates market share because the law enforcement authorities are utilizing the advanced optical gunshot detection systems to enhance the public safety. In gunshot detection systems, several sensors, such as Acoustic sensors and display systems, are employed. The need for gunshot detection systems is rising due to an increase in firearm events throughout the world.
Based on Application, outdoor segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is owing to the significant increase in open fire incidents in the counties like US, Canada, UK etc. which is likely to stimulate the need for Gunshot Detection System solutions. In 2022, the outdoor sector is expected to be the largest, and it is probable that it will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The greater coverage area and greater precision are to blame for the growth.
Based on Region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The market for Gunshot Detection System in the aviation sector is expected to grow due the installation of the advanced gunshot detection systems around the North American countries to counter the open fire incidents occurring in the region. The US account for the major market Share of the North America. Over the last several years, there has been a rise in gun violence in the United States, which has prompted law enforcement agencies to deploy gunshot detection systems. The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees constitutional protection for gun ownership, which is the highest in the world. In the United States, firearms are frequently used for target shooting, hunting, and self-defense. Advanced gunshot detection technologies that can swiftly inform the authorities and shorten the reaction times of law enforcement agencies are being installed in the United States.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the Gunshot Detection System market include Shot spotter, Inc. (US) and Shooter Detection Systems LLC (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), QinetiQ Group (US), ACOEM Group (France), THALES (France), and Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
