Silva Construction Offers Custom Bathroom Remodeling
Silva Construction, a residential and commercial remodeling company serving the south bay area of Los Angeles, is offering custom bathroom remodeling services to homeowners.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 19, 2023 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com) a residential and commercial remodeling company serving the south bay area of Los Angeles, is offering custom bathroom remodeling services to homeowners.
David Clarke of Silva Construction stated “A bathroom remodel can be exactly what your home needs to make it feel brand new. When you work with Silva Construction, you’ll get elegant and functional results. We have over 40 years of experience specializing in bathroom remodeling. Whether you have a small space to work with or more space than you need, we will design and build the bathroom you’ve been dreaming of with the personal touch you’ve always wanted. We have cutting edge knowledge of the newest technology and our designers know how to make it work specifically for you.”
“Our clients are our number one priority, which is why we work around your busy schedule and keep your needs or wants in mind while providing form and function. No matter what style or functions you want, we can make it happen. At Silva Construction, we get the job done right the first time, on time and within budget.”
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
