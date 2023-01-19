Chlorinated Paraffin Market to register at a 5.45% CAGR during 2022-2029
Chlorinated Paraffin Market was valued at USD 1.83 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 2.80 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.45 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 19, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on the Chlorinated Paraffin market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, the market to grow from USD 1.83 Bn in 2021 to USD 2.80 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.45 percent.
Chlorinated Paraffin Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Chlorinated Paraffin market report offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The report presents latest market insights, analysis of the current market scenario with upcoming trends and a breakdown of the services and products. The research report provides key statistics on the market status, share, size and growth factors. It covers the data on emerging players including the competitive landscape, revenue, sales and global market share of key manufacturers. The Chlorinated Paraffin market research report provides a detailed analysis at the global, regional and country levels.
Chlorinated Paraffin Market Dynamics
To improve the flame retardancy of PVC while maintaining its low-temperature properties such as the strength of plastic, chlorinated paraffin is added to it. During the forecast period, the growth of the global PVC industry is expected to rise the demand for chlorinated paraffin.
Chlorinated Paraffin are considered toxic, persistent and bioaccumulative. They are continuously reviewed for risk assessment. This is expected to hamper the market growth.
Chlorinated Paraffin Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global chlorinated paraffin market by holding the largest market share. The region held more than 58% of the total market share and it is also expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. The market in the region is majorly driven by the easy availability of raw materials and the economic cost of chlorinated paraffin.
Chlorinated Paraffin Market Segmentation
By Product
Short Chain
Medium Chain
Long Chain
By Application
Lubricating Additives
Plastics
Rubber
Paints
Metal Working Fluids
Adhesives
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
MEA
Chlorinated Paraffin Market Key Competitors include:
Guangzhou Jiangyan Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Caffaro Industrie
Zhengzhou Saihang Chemicals Technology Co., Ltd.
Dover Chemical Corporation
Golden Dyechem
Handy Chemical Corporation, Inc.
KH Chemicals
Aditya Birla Chemicals
