Liquid Handling System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period
The total Liquid Handling System Market was valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.44 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 18, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on Liquid Handling System Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 4.2 Bn in 2021 to USD 6.44 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent.
Liquid Handling System Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Liquid Handling System market research report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the total market size, the market size by different segments, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities in the Liquid Handling System market. PORTER's five forces analysis was employed that shows the ability of buyers and suppliers in the market to make profit-oriented decisions and build their supplier-buyer network. The report provides a clear futuristic of the market to the decision-makers with the factors that affect the Liquid Handling System market positively and negatively. The report also contains strategic profiles of top key players in the Liquid Handling System market.
Liquid Handling System Market Dynamics
The primary growth drivers of the market are rising investments for R&D by biopharma companies, increasing research on life science and industrial growth in the pharma-biotech sector. During the forecast period, the factor that is expected to decrease product demand is the lack of skilled people in the handling of the system.
Liquid Handling System Market Regional Insights
The Liquid Handling System market of the North America region is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the availability of technologically advanced products and the high number of ongoing research and development projects.
Liquid Handling System Market Segmentation
By Type
Manual Liquid Handling
Automated Liquid Handling
Semi-Automated Liquid Handling
By Product
Automated Workstations
Pipettes
Dispensers
Burettes
Others
By Application
Drug Discovery
Cancer and Genomics Research
Clinical Diagnostics
Other Applications
By End-User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
Contract Research Organization
Academic Institutes
Others
Liquid Handling System Market Key Competitors include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
Aurora Biomed, Inc.
AUTOGEN, INC.
Danaher
BioTek Instruments, Inc.
Analytik Jena AG
Corning Incorporated
Eppendorf AG
Formulatrix, Inc.
Gilson, Inc.
Hamilton Company
Hudson Robotics
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors
