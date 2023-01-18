Pen Needles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period
Pen Needles Market size was valued at USD 1.5 Bn. in 2021 and the total Pen Needles revenue is expected to grow by 11.5 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 3.5 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 18, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for “Pen Needles Market” was USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.5 Bn by 2029
Pen Needles Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Pen Needles market report guides investors, stakeholders, decision-makers, and other market participants about the current and upcoming trends in the market. It is a very helpful resource that helps them in becoming familiar with all the factors influencing the growth of the global Pen Needles market. By using SWOT analysis and other market assessments, a clear and detailed analysis of key players is provided in the report. The report covers every important aspect of the market with an analysis of important competitors, which includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The strategic profiles of the top market participants are also included in the Pen Needles market report.
Pen Needles Market Dynamics
Nowadays, as diabetes is becoming more common, the demand for pen needles is increasing. The demand for pen needles is also driven by chronic diseases that have become far more common these days. Even though pen needles are the convenient and hassle-free way to administer medication, they are linked to hyperglycemia, discomfort and infections from needlesticks, which is expected to limit the market growth.
Pen Needles Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the Europe region held the highest revenue share of 40%. The major reason for the market growth is the increasing obesity rates and inactive lifestyles of the region. Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the obesity rates, diabetes prevalence and other lifestyles problems that are all on the rise.
Pen Needles Market Segmentation
By Product
Standard Pen Needles
Safety Pen Needles
By Needle Length
4 mm
5 mm
6 mm
8 mm
10 mm
12 mm
By Therapy
Insulin
Glucagon-like-Peptide-1 (GLP-1)
Growth Hormone
Pen Needles Market Key Competitors include:
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Novo Nordisk A/S
Ypsomed Holding AG
Braun Melsungen AG
Owen Mumford
Terumo Corporation
Nipro Corporation
Allison Medical
AdvaCare Pharma
Berpu Medical Technology
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
