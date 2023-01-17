Self-Adhesive Labels Market worth $62.3 billion by 2026
Self Adhesive Labels Market is projected to reach USD 62.3 billion by 2026. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2023 ) The global Self-Adhesive Labels Market size is projected to grow from USD 47.9 billion in 2021 to USD 62.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. Self-adhesive labels are made up of facestock, release liner, and adhesive. They have their back surface coated with an adhesive substrate that eliminates the requirement of glue or moistening. Self-adhesive labels is widely used in applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, home & personal care, retail labels, e-commerce, amongst others.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96664367
The Self-Adhesive Labels Market has thousands of companies that thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are, CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Austria), Huhtamaki OYJ (US), and Fuji Seal International (Japan), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.
CCL Industries Inc. is one of the leading label manufacturers and converters of pressure-sensitive and extruded film materials. Its customer base comprises global consumer product, healthcare, chemical, and durable goods companies. It operates through its four business segments namely, CCL (converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials), Avery (supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions), Checkpoint (developer of RF and RFID-based technology systems), and Innovia (producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging, and security applications).
The company has a strong foothold and customer base in Canada. The company has its corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts, US, and a regional center for the Asia Pacific region in Singapore. The company has 191 production facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, Russia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has presence in approximately 42 countries globally and has a label and tube license holder operating two plants in Indonesia.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Self-Adhesive Labels Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=96664367
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Self-Adhesive Labels Market”
183 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
200 - Pages
Avery Dennison Corporation is one of the key players in the self-adhesive labels market and designs and produces a wide range of labelling and functional materials. The company invented the world’s first self-adhesive label to merchandise objects. Its product portfolio includes pressure-sensitive materials (for labels and graphic applications), tapes & other bonding solutions (for medical, industrial, and retail applications), tags, labels, and embellishments (for apparel) and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions (for retail apparel and other markets).
The company offers self-adhesive labels through its label and graphic materials segment. It has operations in over 50 countries across six continents. The company has more than 180 operating locations across the globe. It also has more than 70 facilities for the label and packaging materials business segment, and its regional head office is in Mentor (Ohio, US).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96664367
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96664367
The Self-Adhesive Labels Market has thousands of companies that thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are, CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Austria), Huhtamaki OYJ (US), and Fuji Seal International (Japan), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.
CCL Industries Inc. is one of the leading label manufacturers and converters of pressure-sensitive and extruded film materials. Its customer base comprises global consumer product, healthcare, chemical, and durable goods companies. It operates through its four business segments namely, CCL (converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials), Avery (supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions), Checkpoint (developer of RF and RFID-based technology systems), and Innovia (producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging, and security applications).
The company has a strong foothold and customer base in Canada. The company has its corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts, US, and a regional center for the Asia Pacific region in Singapore. The company has 191 production facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, Russia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has presence in approximately 42 countries globally and has a label and tube license holder operating two plants in Indonesia.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Self-Adhesive Labels Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=96664367
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Self-Adhesive Labels Market”
183 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
200 - Pages
Avery Dennison Corporation is one of the key players in the self-adhesive labels market and designs and produces a wide range of labelling and functional materials. The company invented the world’s first self-adhesive label to merchandise objects. Its product portfolio includes pressure-sensitive materials (for labels and graphic applications), tapes & other bonding solutions (for medical, industrial, and retail applications), tags, labels, and embellishments (for apparel) and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions (for retail apparel and other markets).
The company offers self-adhesive labels through its label and graphic materials segment. It has operations in over 50 countries across six continents. The company has more than 180 operating locations across the globe. It also has more than 70 facilities for the label and packaging materials business segment, and its regional head office is in Mentor (Ohio, US).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96664367
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results