All Wheel Drive Market witness a growth rate of 8.6 % CAGR during 2022 to 2029
All Wheel Drive Market size was valued at US$ 34.8 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.6% through 2022 to 2029, reaching US$ 67.33 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for “All Wheel Drive Market” was USD 34.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.6% to reach USD 67.33 Bn by 2029 during the forecast period.
All Wheel Drive Market Scope and Research Methodology
All wheel drive is type of drive system, which automatically shift power between the rear and front wheels for proper traction. It provides power automatically to all wheels in vehicle at once. The All-wheel drive market report covers detailed segmentation based on type, application and component.
The report covers deep information on current market trends, advancement in technology, competitive landscape and growth factors. Primary and secondary methods were used to gather data. The main technique entails using surveys, questionnaires, and phone interviews with professionals, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and marketers. Secondary data was gathered from a range of sources including paid databases, annual reports, white papers, trade journals, releases, and the websites of numerous organisations and the government. To get detailed analysis of market SWOT, PESTLE and Porter five forces were conducted in market.
All Wheel Drive Market Dynamics.
Increasing number of road accident in have increase the cause of death in various region across the globe. This has served as a warning to governments in various areas to enact tough regulations and to support the growth of the use of all-wheel drive systems in various types of cars in the areas most impacted by traffic accidents.
The cost of the car increased as a result of the employment of all these parts. Similar to the cost of buying these kinds of automobiles, these vehicles require expensive maintenance. This factor is expected to become obstacle for the market growth.
All Wheel Drive Market Regional Insights
Due to increased automotive production and sales in the APAC region, it is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. China and India are the countries that are expected to see growth in market. APAC is the largest manufacturing and industrial regions. China and India contribute 7.1% and 2.3% respectively to total revenue of the vehicle industry in 2021.
All Wheel Drive Market Segmentation
By Type-
Automatic All wheel Drive and Manual All wheel Drive
By Application-
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
By Component-
Differential, Transfer case, Propeller shaft, Power Transfer Unit and Final Drive Unit
All Wheel Drive Market Key Competitors include:
AB Volvo, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, GKN Plc, Honda Motor Company Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.,, Tesla, Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
