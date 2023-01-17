EV Test Equipment Market to Hit USD 241.63 Mn. at Growth Rate of 24.9 percent by 2029
EV Test Equipment Market size was valued at US$ 40.8 Mn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 24.9% of CAGR from 2022 to 2029, reaching US$ 241.63 Mn.
EV Test Equipment Market Scope and Research Methodology
EV Test equipment is used for EV battery and charger evaluations, power electronics evaluations, and motor and dynamometer evaluations to assess the overall performance of electric vehicles. The EV Test Equipment market is segmented by vehicle type, Equipment and by geography. For each segment, market sizing and forecast have been done.
Both primary and secondary methods are used to collect data. In which the primary approaches included surveys, and conducting telephone interviews with experts in the field, market leaders, business owners, and marketers. Secondary data was gathered from paid databases, official websites of various organisations and the government, trade publications, annual reports, white papers, and releases from companies that produce and supply goods to the industry. PESTLE analysis was used to determine the potential influence of the micro-economic factors affecting the EV Test Equipment Market while SWOT analysis was used to identify the market's strengths and weaknesses. As a result, the study offers a thorough analysis of the market for EV test equipment.
EV Test Equipment Market Dynamics
The negative effects of rising fuel on the automotive industry results to more concentrating on electric vehicles. The increase in import and export taxes is the cause of the growing price of crude oil. As a result, more individuals are choosing to drive electric vehicles, which don't require fuel and require less maintenance than cars with internal combustion engines.
The industry is constrained by the need for professional personnel and experience to run EV testing equipment. The market still faces many obstacles, including a shortage of expertise and high technical prices. The shortage of skilled laborers compared to industry demand are limiting market growth.
EV Test Equipment Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region will hold the largest market share. The population of nations like China and India, which together account for more than 38% of the world's population is one of the most significant elements affecting the growth of the region. The market for EV test equipment will grow due to the significant use of electric vehicles as well as rising growth and the development of smart cities.
EV Test Equipment Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
By Equipment
AC/DC EVSE ATS, Battery Test Equipment, Motor Test Equipment, Engine Dynamometer, Chassis Dynamometer, Transmission Dynamometer, Fuel Injection Pump Tester, Inverter Test, On-Board Charger ATS, EV Propulsion test System, EV Axle Test, Ev Drivetrain Test, EV Component, EV Charging, and Powertrain
EV Test Equipment Market Key Manufacturers include:
AVL, TUV Rheinland, Durr Group, Chroma ATE, HORIBA, National Instruments Corporation, Arbin Instruments, Caltest Instruments Ltd., MaxEye Technologies, DEKRA Technologies, Chen Tech Electric, Denso Corporation, Maccor Inc, KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC, Froude, Inc, Dynomerk Controls, Comemso electronics GmbH, INTERTEK GROUP PLC, TOYO SYSTEM CO., LTD, WONIK PNE CO., LTD
