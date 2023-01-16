Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market to witness growth Opportunities worth USD 35.81 Bn by 2029
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market size was valued at USD 22.13 Bn. in 2021 and the market revenue is expected to grow at 6.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 35.81 Bn.
Maximize Market Research is a leading material and chemical research firm that has delivered a detailed analysis of the "Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market". The report expects the market to grow from USD 22.13 Billion in 2021 to USD 35.81 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Scope and Research Methodology
Data is collected by using both primary and secondary research methods. The research provides a thorough overview of the regional, national and global markets for waterproof adhesives and sealants. Current and upcoming trends in the Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market are discussed in the report along with growth rate and market size estimates using historical data collected from the industry. Market is studied for a better knowledge of market penetration, competitive structure, pricing, and regional analyses. The study assists big businesses and investors in making data-driven investment decisions.
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Dynamics
There has been high economic growth, particularly in developing nations. As a result government now spends more on public infrastructure. This includes water treatment facilities, airports, roadways, bridges, and other important public infrastructure. Along with rising urbanisation and population the growth of the construction industry is expected to boost demand for waterproof adhesives and sealants during the forecast period.
Particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, there is a lot of rain and a lot of humidity so waterproofing becomes more important in homes and other public spaces. The demand from the region for waterproof adhesives and sealants is expected to boost market growth.
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region had the largest market share in 2021 because of the local climate, and it is expected that this trend would continue over the forecast period. The regional Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market is growing as a result of other factors such as rising population, rising disposable income, and high industry investments.
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation:
By Chemistry:
Silicones, Polyurethanes, Acrylics, Epoxy, Polysulfide and Others
By End-Use Industry:
Building & Construction, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics and Others
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Key Competitors:
Arkema SA, Wacker Chemie AG, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, PPG Industries, Inc., MAPEI SpA, Huntsman International LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Solvay, Berry Global Inc., BASF SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland, DAP Products Inc., Dennison Corporation, Dow, Sika AG, RPM International, Bostik SA, Uniseal, Inc.
