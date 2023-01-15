Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market expected to grow at CAGR of 8.2% to reach USD 8.34 Bn. by 2029
Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 4.44 Bn. in 2021 and the market revenue is expected to grow at 8.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 8.34 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research, the global material and chemical market research firm has published a report on “Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market”. The report expects the market to grow from USD 4.44 Billion in 2021 to USD 8.34 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.
Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report has provided competitive landscapes for local players by region and profiles of all the major global Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market players. The report also includes market dynamics and growth strategies which, make clear picture of market for the readers. Bottom up approach were used to analysis the micro-level factors affecting the growth and size of the market. Data was collected by using both primary and secondary methods. SWOT, PESTLE analysis and Porter’s five forces were analysis for better understanding of market.
Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market Dynamics
Everywhere in the world, the building business is growing as a result of economic development. So residential, commercial, and institutional construction projects have increased. The need for tile adhesives and stone adhesives is rising due to the industry's growth for a variety of projects, including installing ceramic tiles and mosaics on walls and floors and installing ceiling tiles. Growth in construction sector is expected to significantly fueled the market.
Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market by holding 40% of the market in 2021. Nearly 60 to 70 percent of the area's floors were made of marble or granite. Due to this, there was a rise in the demand for tile adhesives and stone adhesives, which fueled the market's growth. Due to rising VOC awareness and regulatory regulations the Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market is expected to increase in region.
Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market Segmentation:
By Chemistry:
Cementitious, Epoxy, and Others (Acrylic and Polyurethane)
By Construction Type:
New Construction, Repairs & Renovation
By End-Use:
Residential, Commercial and Institutional
Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market Key Manufacturers include:
Terraco Group, Sika AG, Saint-Gobain Weber, H.B. Fuller, Mapei S.p.A, Fosroc International Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Laticrete International, Inc., Arkema, 3M, Akemi, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), BASF SE (MasterTile), Braxton-Bragg, DowDuPont, Henkel, Mapei Corporation, Superior Stone Products, Tenax, Wacker Chemie, Weber
Maximize Market Research is leading material and chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 35.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period. The Market is expected to be driven by growth in construction industry and climatic conditions such as heavy rainfall mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.
Adhesives and Sealants Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 129.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.53 percent during the forecast period. The Market is expected to be driven by growing population and rapid urbanisation.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
