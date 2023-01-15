Laboratory Filtration Market to hit USD 7.4 Bn. by 2029 Market Share, Growth Opportunities, ROI
Laboratory filtration Market size was valued at USD 4 Bn. in 2021 and the total Cold Storage Construction Market revenue is expected to grow by 8 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 7.4 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2023 ) A global healthcare business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on “Laboratory Filtration Market“. The report expects the market to grow from USD 4 Billion in 2021 to USD 7.4 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8 percent.
Laboratory Filtration Market Scope and Research Methodology
Both primary and secondary data gathering techniques were used to gather the data. The primary methods includes surveys, questionnaires, and conducting telephone interviews with experts in the field with market leaders, business, owners, and marketers. Secondary data was gathered from a well-chosen sources and with paid databases, this also includes the official websites of various organisations and the government, trade publications, annual reports, white papers, and releases from companies that produce and supply goods to the industry. SWOT, PESTLE and Porters five forces were analysis to get better picture.
Laboratory Filtration Market Dynamics
The market growth rate is being pushed by the soaring demand for membrane filtering technology and the increasing number of research labs in developing economies. Additionally, increasing purity requirements by end users segment is driving the market. The market is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, thanks to advancement technologies in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical field in healthcare segment.
Laboratory Filtration Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the global laboratory filtration market with 45% share in 2021 and expected to maintain same position during forecast period. Major manufacturer filtration product, development of advance laboratory and increasing government support in R&D are acting as a driver for the market.
Laboratory Filtration Market Segmentation:
By Product
Filtration Media (Membrane Filters, Filter Papers, Filtration Microplates, Syringeless Filters, Syringe Filters, Capsule Filters, other)
Filtration Assemblies(Microfiltration Assemblies, Ultrafiltration Assemblies, Reverse osmosis Assemblies, Vacuum Filtration Assemblies, other)
Filtration Accessories(Filter Holders, Filter Flasks, Filter Funnels, Dispensers, Cartridges, Filter Housings, Vacuum Pumps, Seals, other)
By Technique
Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Reverse osmosis, Vacuum Filtration and Nano filtration
By End-users
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutions.
Laboratory Filtration Market Key Manufacturers include:
Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M Company, GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, STERIS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veolia Water Technologies, Avantor, Inc, GVS S.p.A, MANN+HUMMEL, Agilent Technologies, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, AMD Manufacturing, Koch Separation Solutions, Cole-Parmer, AQUAPORIN A/S, Sterlitech Corporation, NS Filtration ApS, Membracon, Synder Filtration, Filtros Anoia
Maximize Market Research is leading material and chemical research firm, has also published the
Laboratory Developed Testing Market - The market was valued at US$ 4.45 Bn in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 7.98 Bn by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
Laboratory Centrifuge Market - The market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn. in 2021. The Global Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4 % over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
