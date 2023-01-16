Immersion Cooling Market worth $1,710 million by 2030
Immersion Cooling Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Single-Phase and Two-Phase), Application, Cooling Fluid, Components & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 16, 2023 ) The global Immersion Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 302 million in 2022 to USD 1,710 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2022 to 2030. Growing density of servers, new IT use cases including harsh edge computing environments, and need to reduce energy consumption in data center cooling is expected to fuel growth of the immersion cooling market over the next few years.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107040948
Changing IT equipment technology requirement has always driven the development of new infrastructure solutions. Liquid cooling has been deploying for several years in mainframes and high-performance computing (HPC). The emergence of today’s technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, cryptocurrency mining, and edge applications are resulting in IT technology changes. This need for new technological requirement is forcing innovation in liquid cooling, specifically immersion cooling and the development of new technologies. Increased focus on data center energy efficiency and sustainability is also placing an increased pressure on the data center industry to develop and adopt efficient cooling infrastructure like liquid immersion cooling.
Based on application, the immersion cooling market is classified into high-performance computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency mining, among others. Among the various applications, the cryptocurrency mining segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period, driven by the increasing usage of immersion cooling by small and large crypto miners. This growth can be attributed to the high adoption rate of immersion cooling by the cryptocurrency miners across countries namely the US, Germany, the UK, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, among other. Manufacturers of immersion cooling solutions are investing heavily in R&D to develop new solutions that will be suitable for the growing server densities and efficient energy consumption.
Based on type, the immersion cooling market has been segmented into single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling. The single-phase segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. High demand from the cryptocurrency miners is expected to drive the single-phase immersion cooling segment during the forecast period. Single-phase immersion cooling systems involve the use of cooling fluids as a submersion liquid. The heat generated is directly absorbed by the liquid, which in turn increases the temperature and becomes warmer. However, the liquid does not change phase and remains in the same state. Single-phase immersion cooling systems has low maintenance and has a long lifespan. These solutions are, therefore, gaining demand from data center vendors that utilize servers for a shorter time span.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Immersion Cooling Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=107040948
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Immersion Cooling Market”
163 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
241 - Pages
Based on fluid type, the immersion cooling market has been segmented into mineral oil, fluorocarbon-based fluids, synthetic fluids, and others. Synthetic fluids segment has been projected to have the largest market share and is the fastest growing in the forecast period. Synthetic fluids offer low cost, good material compatibility and long life which makes it a sustainable solution as a fluid in immersion cooling solution. Use of synthetic fluid in single-phase immersion cooling solution also is expected to drive the demand in the market.
Based on components, the immerison cooling market has been segmented into solutions and services segments. Solutions include different components of immersion cooling systems such as tanks, compressors, tubing, and heat exchangers. Various vendors offer these components used to build immersion cooling systems. Solutions segment is projected to have the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa are considered for regional markets analysis for immersion cooling. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market in this region is experiencing increasing adoption of immersion cooling in all application segments of the respective market. The market in China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of immersion cooling by different application segments such as high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence, among others.
A few of the key players in the immersion cooling market are LiquidStack (Netherlands), Green Revolution Cooling Inc (US), Submer (Spain), Iceotope Technologies Ltd (US), DCX - The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), ExaScaler Inc (Japan), SixtyOneC Technology Corporation (Canada), Engineered Fluids (US) and TIEMMERS (Netherlands), TMGcore, Inc. (US), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Wiwynn (Taiwan), Hypertec (Canada), TAS (US), and Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107040948
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107040948
Changing IT equipment technology requirement has always driven the development of new infrastructure solutions. Liquid cooling has been deploying for several years in mainframes and high-performance computing (HPC). The emergence of today’s technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, cryptocurrency mining, and edge applications are resulting in IT technology changes. This need for new technological requirement is forcing innovation in liquid cooling, specifically immersion cooling and the development of new technologies. Increased focus on data center energy efficiency and sustainability is also placing an increased pressure on the data center industry to develop and adopt efficient cooling infrastructure like liquid immersion cooling.
Based on application, the immersion cooling market is classified into high-performance computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency mining, among others. Among the various applications, the cryptocurrency mining segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period, driven by the increasing usage of immersion cooling by small and large crypto miners. This growth can be attributed to the high adoption rate of immersion cooling by the cryptocurrency miners across countries namely the US, Germany, the UK, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, among other. Manufacturers of immersion cooling solutions are investing heavily in R&D to develop new solutions that will be suitable for the growing server densities and efficient energy consumption.
Based on type, the immersion cooling market has been segmented into single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling. The single-phase segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. High demand from the cryptocurrency miners is expected to drive the single-phase immersion cooling segment during the forecast period. Single-phase immersion cooling systems involve the use of cooling fluids as a submersion liquid. The heat generated is directly absorbed by the liquid, which in turn increases the temperature and becomes warmer. However, the liquid does not change phase and remains in the same state. Single-phase immersion cooling systems has low maintenance and has a long lifespan. These solutions are, therefore, gaining demand from data center vendors that utilize servers for a shorter time span.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Immersion Cooling Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=107040948
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Immersion Cooling Market”
163 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
241 - Pages
Based on fluid type, the immersion cooling market has been segmented into mineral oil, fluorocarbon-based fluids, synthetic fluids, and others. Synthetic fluids segment has been projected to have the largest market share and is the fastest growing in the forecast period. Synthetic fluids offer low cost, good material compatibility and long life which makes it a sustainable solution as a fluid in immersion cooling solution. Use of synthetic fluid in single-phase immersion cooling solution also is expected to drive the demand in the market.
Based on components, the immerison cooling market has been segmented into solutions and services segments. Solutions include different components of immersion cooling systems such as tanks, compressors, tubing, and heat exchangers. Various vendors offer these components used to build immersion cooling systems. Solutions segment is projected to have the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa are considered for regional markets analysis for immersion cooling. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market in this region is experiencing increasing adoption of immersion cooling in all application segments of the respective market. The market in China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of immersion cooling by different application segments such as high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence, among others.
A few of the key players in the immersion cooling market are LiquidStack (Netherlands), Green Revolution Cooling Inc (US), Submer (Spain), Iceotope Technologies Ltd (US), DCX - The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), ExaScaler Inc (Japan), SixtyOneC Technology Corporation (Canada), Engineered Fluids (US) and TIEMMERS (Netherlands), TMGcore, Inc. (US), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Wiwynn (Taiwan), Hypertec (Canada), TAS (US), and Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107040948
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results