Currency Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for “Currency Management” was USD 332.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1,232.97 Bn by 2029
Currency Management Market Scope and Research Methodology
Global Currency Management Market report provides a detailed examination of the industry, market, and key players. The Global Currency Management Market report also includes market segment trends, technology, and investment, as well as a competitive landscape. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, market segments, dynamics and estimations of the market analysis from 2022 to 2029 to identify the prevailing opportunity in Currency Management Market. The report includes global, regional and country-level data, which includes supply and demand forces along with their influence on Currency Management Market. For the data collection of the market, both primary and secondary research methods are used.
Currency Management Market Dynamics
One of the major factors that are driving the currency management market growth is the rising engagement of countries in international trade, which is leading to the increase in demand for currency management services. Efficiency and profitability due to digital solutions in the currency management market are driving the market growth.
Currency Management Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region dominated the global currency management market by holding the largest revenue share. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to the exponential growth of foreign currency holders. The region has been a core market for investment services and currency risk management.
Currency Management Market Segmentation
By Exchange Type
Floating Currency Exchange
Fixed Currency Exchange
By Hedge Type
Portfolio Hedging
Share class Hedging
Benchmark Hedging
By Application
Commercial and Investment Banks
Central Banks
Multinational Corporations
Others
Currency Management Market Key Competitors:
Acumatica
Adrian Lee & Partners
Aston
Castle Currency
CIBC
ECOUNT
Kantox
Mesirow
Metzler
Northern Trust Corporation.
Record, Rhicon
Russell Investments Group, LLC.
State Street Corporation
United Advisers
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
