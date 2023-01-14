Casino Gaming Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period
Casino Gaming Equipment Market was valued at USD 12.27 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 18.97 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on the Casino Gaming Equipment market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, the market is to grow from USD 12.27 Bn. in 2021 to USD 18.97 Bn. in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent.
Casino Gaming Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The reports provide a comprehensive overview of the global Casino Gaming Equipment market size, growth, supply, demand, share, innovations, and recent developments, and key stakeholders can use the statistics, tables, and figures in this report for strategic planning. The report presents an analysis of growth drivers, major restraints, upcoming challenges and future opportunities which makes it an investor’s guide. It also covers all the aspects of the Casino Gaming Equipment Market with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. The market research provides unique guidance in detail regarding the development factors and has used a bottom-up approach to keep it accurate.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/166242
Casino Gaming Equipment Market Dynamics
The rising disposable income and augmented spending on gambling are the factors, which are expected to boost the growth rate of the casino gaming equipment market. The high prices of casino gaming machines are expected to limit the market growth rate.
Casino Gaming Equipment Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register a high growth rate due to the growing number of casinos in emerging economies such as India and China. The presence of a large number of global players in the region is also the main reason for the regional market growth.
Casino Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation
By Purpose
Security & Surveillance
Accounting & Cash Management
Player Tracking
Property Management
Marketing
By Component
Hardware
Software
By End User
Small & Medium Casinos
Large Casinos
Casino Gaming Equipment Market Key Competitors:
Agilysys, Inc.
Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Ltd.
Advansys Limited
Avigilon
Bally Technologies, Inc.
Cyrun
Casinfo Systems
Dallmeier
Intercard Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
International Game Technology (IGT)
Konami Corporation
Micros Systems, Inc.
LGS
Next Level Security Systems, Inc.
HCL Technologies Limited
Novomatic
Scientific Games
Oracle
Winsystems
Panasonic
Ensico Gaming
Apex Pro Gaming
Playtech
Wavestore
Tangam Systems
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
