Vinyl Cyclohexane Market to hit 87.07 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3 percent
Vinyl Cyclohexane Market was valued at USD 57.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 87.07 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2029)
Maximize Market Research is a leading chemical and material research firm that delivers a comprehensive analysis of the Vinyl Cyclohexane Market. The report expects the market to grow from USD 57.6 Million in 2021 to USD 87.07 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.
Vinyl Cyclohexane Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Vinyl Cyclohexane Market is a highly fragmented market with key players consolidating their positions by using aggressive market entry strategies and through M&A. By collating historical data pertaining to the industry, current and future trends in the Vinyl Cyclohexane Market are presented in the report along with growth rate and market size forecasts. Regional analysis of the market is conducted at local, regional and global levels for a better understanding of the market penetration, competitive structure, pricing and demand analysis. The competitive analysis of the Vinyl Cyclohexane Market provides details of the goods and services, the company’s target market, the changes in consumer patterns over the forecast period and pricing comparison. Key players by region are profiled from a strategic perspective in the report. Such analysis aids stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with precise market estimations of the Vinyl Cyclohexane Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics.
Vinyl Cyclohexane Market Dynamics
Vinyl Cyclohexane is driven by its increased use in the medical sector. In construction industry, vinyl cyclohexane is used for making sturdy roof coating and producing ceiling tiles and converters. Rapid research and development is expected to drive the Vinyl Cyclohexane Market.
Vinyl Cyclohexane Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2021 and is driven by the growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, mainly led China and India in the region. Growth is aided by huge consumer base and favourable government regulations.
Vinyl Cyclohexane Market Segmentation:
By Purity:
95%
97%
≥ 98%
By End-use industry:
Chemicals
Building & Construction
Pharmaceutical
Paints & Coatings
Others
Vinyl Cyclohexane Market Key Competitors include:
BASF SE
British Petroleum
Cepsa
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Clariant Ltd
China National Petroleum Corporation
DOW INC
DSM
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co.
Merck KGaA
Maximize Market Research is leading chemical and material research firm, has also published the following reports:
Glacial Acrylic Acid Market -The market size is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.7 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by growth in the healthcare industry.
Alkoxylates Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by increasing demand for low-rinse detergents.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
