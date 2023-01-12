Real Web Marketing Inc. Offers YouTube Advertising Management
Real Web Marketing Inc. a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering YouTube advertising management.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 12, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES: Real Web Marketing Inc. (https://www.realwebmarketing.net), a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering YouTube advertising management.
The company notes that YouTube advertising is most used for having videos play before other videos on YouTube, also called “pre-roll” advertising.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “YouTube pre-roll advertising is a great way to put your company and your message in front of people. It is vital, however, to have the right kind of video. Ideally it should be short and fast-paced (under a minute is best), and it definitely needs to have a call to action at the end. That’s where you tell people to contact you and give them a way to contact you. YouTube ads also allows you to put a button in the lower left of your video, and that button can link to anything you want. What I am seeing currently is views of your video are costing as low as 6 cents. There are also several services around that can drive up the number of subscribers to your YouTube channel.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 33 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include pay-per-click campaign management, website design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, market research, and video production and marketing. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
The company notes that YouTube advertising is most used for having videos play before other videos on YouTube, also called “pre-roll” advertising.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “YouTube pre-roll advertising is a great way to put your company and your message in front of people. It is vital, however, to have the right kind of video. Ideally it should be short and fast-paced (under a minute is best), and it definitely needs to have a call to action at the end. That’s where you tell people to contact you and give them a way to contact you. YouTube ads also allows you to put a button in the lower left of your video, and that button can link to anything you want. What I am seeing currently is views of your video are costing as low as 6 cents. There are also several services around that can drive up the number of subscribers to your YouTube channel.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 33 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include pay-per-click campaign management, website design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, market research, and video production and marketing. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
Contact Information:
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results