Cooling Fabrics Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 12, 2023 ) The global Cooling Fabrics Market size in 2020 is estimated to be USD 2.0 billion and is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is attributed primarily to the increasing demand for cooling fabrics in sports apparel, lifestyle, and protective wearing. Cooling fabrics generally have the property to adapt to the environmental conditions and regulate the temperature by managing heat and moisture. These fabrics distribute the body heat and cool the body by evaporating sweat. The fibers used to make cooling fabrics can pull the sweat and moisture very quickly from the skin and extend the wet area of the surface as much as possible.
Based on type, the Cooling Fabrics Market has been segmented into synthetic and natural fabrics. Synthetic cooling fabrics market accounts for a larger market share owing to better moisture-wicking properties and provides an enhanced cooling effect to the wearer compared to natural cooling fabrics. Synthetic fabrics have other qualities such as excellent strength, endurance, high elasticity, and smooth texture, which are sometimes not achievable with natural fabrics.
Based on textile type, knitted cooling fabrics are expected to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020. Knitted textiles have a high degree of elasticity due to the looseness of the fabric yarn when compared to woven fabrics. The knitted fabrics are more comfortable to the wearer due to its properties, such as better breathability and fit the shape of the body in the best possible way. Due to this, knitted fabrics are used for manufacturing sports apparel, which triggers the demand for knitted cooling fabrics during the forecast period.
The sports apparel application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing use of cooling fabrics while performing sports activities without hampering the performance of the wearer. The cooling fabrics increase the skin breathability of the wearer by letting the heat escape from the body, providing a cool and comfortable feel.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Cooling Fabrics Market”
216 - Market Data Tables
28 - Figures
250 - Pages
The North America cooling fabrics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Growth in the North America cooling fabrics market is attributed primarily to advancement in technology and the presence of a wide range of end-use application markets. Further, increasing awareness towards health & wellness, rising sports & leisure activities, and lifestyle changes have also contributed to the growth of the cooling fabrics market in North America.
Key market players covered in this report include Coolcore LLC (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Hexarmor (US) and among others
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
