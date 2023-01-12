Stringent Environmental Regulations Driving the Waterborne Coatings Market
Waterborne Coatings Market size was valued at USD 81.17 Bn. in 2021 and the total Waterborne Coatings revenue is expected to grow by 3.8% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 109.39 Bn.
Waterborne Coatings Market Scope and Methodology
A market overview including market trends and insights is provided in the study by Maximize Market Research on the waterborne coatings market. The research offers market estimates as well as existing and upcoming trends. The market is analysed both globally and locally in the research. North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific area, the Middle East, and South Africa are among the nations included by this analysis.
For the purpose of developing competitive strategies to grow in the market, micro and macro assessments of the major market participants as well as new entrants are carried out. A clearer picture of the market is provided by the analysis of the company profiles of these listed firms. Key information is gathered and used to draw findings that are relevant, such as market size in terms of value and volume, growth rate, regional market shares, drivers, challenges, and risks.
Waterborne Coatings Market Dynamics
The automotive industry is a significant market where the waterborne coating is used extensively. The Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to be significantly impacted by the rise in global automobile sales. These heat- and corrosion-resistant aqueous coatings are a preferred option in the market.
However, one drawback of the business is the rising cost of aqueous coatings. The cost of the raw materials used to make these coatings varies. The production of foam needed to create these aqueous coatings may also be environmentally harmful, which would hurt the market for waterborne coatings.
Waterborne Coatings Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 40 percent for the year 2021 and is expected to witness growth for the forecast period. Rapid development in the region is fuelling growth in industries such as automotive, consumer goods, appliances and construction. Among the various nations, China is expected to lead the market for the region. Demand for low cost homes and the government’s investment in the construction and automotive industry is the factor driving the market in the region.
Waterborne Coatings Market Segmentation
By resin type,
Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Polyvinylidene Chloride and Others
By application,
Architectural and industrial. Architectural is segmented into residential and non-residential. Industrial is segmented into Automotive, General Industrial, Protective, Wood, Marine, Packaging, Coil and Others
Waterborne Coatings Market Key Players
BASF SE
AkzoNobel N.V.
PPG Industries Inc.
RPM International Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Asian Paints Limited
Axalta Coating Systems LLC.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
Jotun Group.
Benjamin Moore & Co.
Berger Paints India Limited
Hempel Group
Jotun
KCC CORPORATION
PPG Industries
Sika AG
Covestro AG
Dow
Solvay
SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO.
Hexion
The Lubrizol Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
