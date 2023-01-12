Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market to witness opportunities at a growth rate of 16.22% over 2022-29
Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market size was valued at US$ 1.91 Bn. in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a 4.8% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 2.78 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 12, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research is a leading Material and chemical research firm that has delivered a detailed analysis of the “Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market”. The report expects the market to grow from USD 1.91 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.78 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.
Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market Scope and Research Methodology
The study is a thorough research of the Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market and offers crucial recommendations for investors and market participants. To estimate market estimates, the study employed a bottom-up methodology. The market drivers, restraints, and growth potential for corrosion under insulation and spray-on insulation coatings are all carefully examined.
The research also includes a competitive analysis of the growth models and strategies used by significant organisations, giving one an edge over competitors. For study that blended qualitative and quantitative methods of research, SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Force analysis tools were employed.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/157736
Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market Dynamics
Demand for CUI & SOI coatings with higher properties and efficiency has arisen as a result of changing operating conditions in end-use sectors like oil & gas and marine. The need for high-solid CUI coatings from the infrastructure, marine, and oil & gas industries has also driven R&D efforts to create these coatings. This is a short-term driver, but it could develop into a long-term driving in the future.
Many end-user industries utilise anti-corrosion coatings and non-corrosive pipe materials to provide corrosion resistance. Therefore, coating producers must provide goods with greater thermal insulation and corrosion resistance properties if they want to compete with these materials.
Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the CUI & SOI Coatings market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The CUI & SOI coatings market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest clip. The expanding oil and gas, petrochemical, marine, and hydroelectric generating sectors are responsible for this rise. Demand for CUI & SOI coatings is driven by the expansion of these sectors.
Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market Segmentation
By Type-
Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, Multi-Polymeric Matrix, Others (multi-polymeric matrix, zinc silicate, oxide chemicals, titanium modified inorganic copolymer, and water-based CUI coatings)
By End-Use-
Marine, Oil & Gas, And Petrochemical, Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive
Corrosion Under Insulation and Spray-on Insulation Coatings Market Key Competitors include:
Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc, Jotun A/S (Norway),, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Hempel A/S, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings, Asian Paints Limited., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Jotun, Presserv Group, Belzona, APLIKA CONTROL, PERMA-PIPE, Presserv Group
Maximize Market Research is leading Material and Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Corrosion Inhibitor Market- The market is expected to reach US$ 11.20 Bn by 2029 from US$ 7.69 Bn in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.8% during a forecast period.
Insulation Market- The market size was valued at US$ 65.05 Bn. in 2021 and the total Insulation revenue is expected to grow by 5.9% reaching nearly US$ 102.90 Bn by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
