Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market to witness Growth reaching USD 18.46 Bn by 2029
Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 4.5 Bn. in 2021 and the total Alzheimer’s Therapeutics revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 18.46 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 11, 2023 ) The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, the global healthcare market research firm on “Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market” covers an extensive competitive and pricing analysis. During the forecast period, the report expects the market to grow from USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 18.46 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 19.3 percent.
Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is a market intelligence report that covers key drivers, challenges, lucrative opportunities and recent development in the market. The report uses a bottom-up approach to validate market estimations by segments and region. For an in-depth analysis of the dynamics, the report provides a demand and pricing analysis along with the market penetration shares. Thus the report acts as a toolkit to clients to grasp the growth prospects and formulate business strategies. A competitive analysis of the Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is conducted based on the revenue of the company, advancements in technology, product differentiation and portfolio of carefully selected companies. Tools of analysis such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were employed in the analysis.
Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Dynamics
The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is driven by the increasing number of people being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and rise in the number of cases and deaths; resulting in an increase in awareness about the early symptoms to detect the disease.
Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Regional Insights
North America accounted for the largest share contributing to 38 percent of the market share in 2021 and is expected to continue the growth at 18.9 percent. The regional growth in the region is attributed to the increasing geriatric population who are most vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Segmentation
By Therapeutics:
Cholinesterase Inhibitors
NMDA Receptor Antagonist
Combination Drug
Pipeline Drugs
By Diagnostics:
Brain Imaging
CFS Test for Alzheimer's Disease
By End-User:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
E-commerce
Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Key Competitors include:
Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States)
Lannett Inc. (Unites States)
Corium Inc. (United States)
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States)
AbbVie Inc. (United States)
Biogen Inc. (United States)
Johnson & Johnson (United States)
Eli Lilly and Company (United States)
AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom)
TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
