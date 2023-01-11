Ceramic Armor Market to grow at 8.6 percent, reaching a market size of USD 4.12 Bn by 2029
Ceramic Armor Market was valued at USD 2.13 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)
The report analysed by Maximize Market Research on "Ceramic Armor Market" covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape in the report. Over the forecast period, the researcher expect the market to grow from USD 2.13 billion in 2021 to USD 4.12 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6 percent.
Ceramic Armor Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Ceramic Armor Market provides a detailed analysis on the Ceramic Armor Market with industry trends. To get a better understanding of the dynamic market, the report covers the key insight such as market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities prevailing in the Ceramic Armor Market. Regional analysis of the market is conducted at local, regional and global levels for a better understanding of the market penetration, competitive structure, pricing and demand analysis.
Key manufacturers in the market are profiled based on the revenue generated, region, financial status, portfolio, technological advancements adopted, mergers and acquisitions. This helps clients to perceive their direct and indirect consumer base. It also aids clients to understand the new marketing tactics that are being played by their competitors, and new technological advances adopted by them. The report thus provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ceramic Armor Market.
Ceramic Armor Market Dynamics
Increased occurrences of war has resulted in increased demand for personal protection suits and related equipment. The need for protection from war and reducing the number of casualties coupled with increased government expenditure on defence are major drivers of the Ceramic Armor Market growth.
Ceramic Armor Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share for 2021 and is expected to dominate the Ceramic Armor Market over the forecast period. High expenditure on defence along with research and innovations is driving the regional Ceramic Armor Market.
Ceramic Armor Market Segmentation
By Material:
Boron Carbide
Silicon Carbide
Alumina
Ceramic Matrix Composite
Others
By Application:
Body Armor
Vehicle Armor
Aircraft Armor
Marine Armor
Others
Ceramic Armor Market Key Competitors Include:
Ceradyne (U.S.)
SAAB AB (Sweden)
ArmorWorks (U.S.)
CeramTec (Germany)
Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands)
CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)
M Cubed Technologies (U.S.)
Olbo & Mehler (Germany)
Safariland LLC (U.S.)
BAE Systems (UK)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
