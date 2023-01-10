Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market worth $211.3 billion by 2026
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 211.3 billion by 2026. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2023 ) The global "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 211.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5%. The Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market is growing rapidly in accordance with the growth in the packaging market, globally. Growing awareness about the unscrupulous counterfeiting activities among manufacturers and a decrease in the cost of tracing anti-counterfeit technologies are expected to fuel the market growth of the region in the coming years. The anti-counterfeit packaging market is classified on the basis of technology, end-use sector, and region.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129
High growth potential in the emerging Asia Pacific markets is expected to provide new growth opportunities to players in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period, with China being the largest market in this region. Developing economies such as China and India are projected to be the emerging markets, making Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.
These emerging economies focus on adopting the latest technologies and manufacturing processes in various industrial segments. The growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market in this region is driven by factors such rise in counterfeiting activities, increasing brand awareness, mindfulness amongst buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and growing concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products and consumer health.
The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing as well as the largest application segment in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period, due to increased counterfeiting activities in developing countries and increased awareness toward human health & safety. Further, recent incidences of raids on counterfeiters in developed economies has driven pharmaceutical companies in North America and Europe to develop packaging with covert technologies to ensure brand image security.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=129
Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market”
151 - Market Data Tables
31 - Figures
210 - Pages
On the basis of technology, the RFID technology segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment as it uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID are used extensively in the packaging industry.
The major players include Avery Dennison (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (US), DuPont (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (US), Savi Technology, Inc. (US), and Authentix, Inc. (US). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, and acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=129
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129
High growth potential in the emerging Asia Pacific markets is expected to provide new growth opportunities to players in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period, with China being the largest market in this region. Developing economies such as China and India are projected to be the emerging markets, making Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.
These emerging economies focus on adopting the latest technologies and manufacturing processes in various industrial segments. The growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market in this region is driven by factors such rise in counterfeiting activities, increasing brand awareness, mindfulness amongst buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and growing concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products and consumer health.
The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing as well as the largest application segment in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period, due to increased counterfeiting activities in developing countries and increased awareness toward human health & safety. Further, recent incidences of raids on counterfeiters in developed economies has driven pharmaceutical companies in North America and Europe to develop packaging with covert technologies to ensure brand image security.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=129
Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market”
151 - Market Data Tables
31 - Figures
210 - Pages
On the basis of technology, the RFID technology segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment as it uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID are used extensively in the packaging industry.
The major players include Avery Dennison (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (US), DuPont (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (US), Savi Technology, Inc. (US), and Authentix, Inc. (US). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, and acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=129
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results