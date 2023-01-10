Air-to-Air Refueling Market to Reach USD 995.23 Million by 2027
Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System (Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous), Component (Pumps, Valves, Hoses, Boom, Probes, Fuel Tanks, Pods), Aircraft Type (Fixed, Rotary), Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2023 ) The report "Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System (Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous), Component (Pumps, Valves, Hoses, Boom, Probes, Fuel Tanks, Pods), Aircraft Type (Fixed, Rotary), Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The air-to-air refueling market is projected to grow from USD 619.26 Million in 2022 to USD 995.23 Million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The increasing instances of overseas deployment of military aircraft has been one of the main reasons for the rising demand for air-to-air refueling technologies and has encouraged the adoption of aircraft equipped with such capability.
Based on component, the fuel tank segment dominated market share throughout the forecast period
Based on component, the air-to-air refueling market is segmented into pumps, valves, nozzles, hoses, boom, probes, pods, fuel tanks, and others. The growth of the fuel-tank segment of the market can be attributed to the enhanced investment towards the procurement of tanker aircraft that are designed to supply fuel to receiver aircraft platforms by several nations across the globe, including the US, UK, France, etc.
Based on system, the boom refueling segment is projected to witness fastest growth by 2027
Based on system, the air-to-air refueling market is segmented into probe & drogue, boom refueling, and autonomous. The boom refueling segment is projected to lead market share as most current generation tanker aircraft use boom refueling systems for transferring fuel to receiver aircraft. Since the boom is rigid, it is capable of a higher transfer rate as compared to probe and drogue, thereby favoring its integration in most leading tanker aircraft models.
Based on aircraft type, the fixed wing segment held the leading market share in 2022
Based on aircraft type, the air-to-air refueling market is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The higher induction of fixed wing aircraft, including combat and special mission aircraft, is anticipated to drive the fixed wing segment of the market. The development of new extended range variant of such aircraft with air-to-air refueling capability greatly enhances the strike capabilities of nations, thereby driving their procurement.
Based on type, the manned segment held the leading market share in 2022
Based on type, the air-to-air refueling market is segmented into manned and unmanned aircraft. Though there is rapid induction of UAVs for a plethora of missions, they do not possess the necessary capability for air-to-air refueling due to size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints which hampers their payload capacity. Thus, the manned aircraft segment is expected to dominate market share during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the linefit segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on end user, the air-to-air refueling market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is forecasted to dominate market share as new models of most military aircraft are being made available with air-to-air refueling capability as a standard fitment. However, there is also scope for modernizing older aircraft with such capabilities using aftermarket kits, however the feasibility of such an upgrade is limited.
The North America region is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period
North America is one of the leading markets for air-to-air refueling systems in terms of R&D, deployment, and the presence of key market players. The military aviation sector in North America is growing steadily, consequently created a significant demand for air-to-air refueling systems. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are one of the key factors expected to boost the air-to-air refueling market in North America. An increasing number of military aircraft upgrade programs, ongoing R&D of advanced military aircraft platforms, and the presence of major systems and components manufacturers are expected to lead to a surge in demand for air-to-air refueling systems in the region during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the air-to-air refueling market include Cobham Limited (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), The Boeing Company (US), and GE Aviation (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
