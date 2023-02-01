Electric Power Tools Market is expected to boom during the forecast period
Electric Power Tools Market was valued at USD 27.08 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 56.43 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2022-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on Electric Power Tools market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. The market is expected to grow from USD 27.08 Bn in 2021 to USD 56.43 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 % throughout the forecast period
Electric Power Tools Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, estimations, dynamics and current trends of the electric power tools market analysis from 2022 to 2029 to identify the prevailing electric power tools market opportunity. The electric power tools market in the report has been divided into segments. The segments into which the market is divided are product type and end-user type. The report also provides an analysis of the regional as well as global electric power tools market trends, application areas, market segments, market growth strategies and key players. For the competitive analysis, key players in the global electric power tools market have been listed in the report which provides a clear understanding of their current position in the market. Porter’s five forces analysis provides the information on potency of buyers and suppliers, which enables the stakeholders to make business decisions for profits and strengthen their supplier and buyer network. Information related to key drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Restraints has been presented in the report.
Electric Power Tools Market Dynamics
The major factor that is driving the market growth is the growing population, which is resulting in rapid urbanization and an increasing number of commercial and residential construction projects. To improve tool performances, major manufacturers of tools have adopted automation technologies that include inventory management solutions to conserve time and monetary expenses, which are caused by the mismanagement of tools and tool operations.
Electric Power Tools Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate. This growth is predicted due to the rising demand for highly efficient and cost-effective electric power tools by a wide range of industry verticals and infrastructural development in many countries in the region.
Electric Power Tools Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Corded
Cordless
By End User Industry:
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Other
Electric Power Tools Market Key Competitors include:
Apex Tool Group
Atlas Copco AB
Hilti Corporation
Bostitch
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Koki Holding, Co., Ltd.
Irwin
Lenox
Makita Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
DeWalt
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Metal-Cutting Machine Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 10.29 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.03 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by digitization in the manufacturing industry and increased metal-cutting machine demand in various industries.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
