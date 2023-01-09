Digestive Health Market worth 59.1 Bn by 2029 due to Rising health concerns and Benefits offered by digestive health products
Digestive Health Market size was valued at USD 40 Bn. in 2021 and the total Digestive Health revenue is expected to grow by 5% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 59.1 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 09, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on Digestive Health market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to growth from USD 40 Bn in 2021 to USD 59.1 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5 percent.
0 Scope and Research Methodology
The report contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, projections and industry-validated market data with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. To estimate the market size by volume and value, the bottom-up approach was used. The aim of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Digestive Health Market. The report also provides PORTER’s analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment. A clear representation of competitive analysis is presented in the report by providing a detailed analysis of key players by price, product, financial position, growth strategies, product portfolio and regional presence in the global Digestive Health Market.
Digestive Health Market Overview
Digestive health is a science-based approach to maintaining nutritional and digestive health. Digestive health product improves the functioning of the digestive system, which boosts the human immunity system.
Digestive Health Market Dynamics
Nowadays, people are becoming health conscious. This factor is resulting in a rise in demand for digestive health products. Recently, the rate of R&D for digestive health products has increased at a high rate. The market players are investing heavily in research and development in order to meet the rising consumer demand for natural and safe products.
Digestive Health Market Regional Insights
The North America region accounted for 48% of the total revenue of Digestive Health Market. The growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer awareness of digestive health products.
Digestive Health Market Segmentation
By Ingredient:
Prebiotics
Probiotics
Food Enzymes
Microbial-based
By Product
Dairy Products
Bakery & Cereals
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Supplements
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Pharmacies and Drugstores
Online Retailers
Other
Digestive Health Market Key Competitors:
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
Cie Gervais Danone
Sanofi
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Hansen Holding A/S
Nestle S.A.
Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc
DuPont
Pfizer Inc.
Bayer AG
Organic India
