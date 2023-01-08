Fiercely competitive Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to observe growth opportunities worth 3148.63 Mn. by 2029
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market was valued at USD 795.45 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 3148.63 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.77 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)
The business intelligence report analysed by Maximize Market Research, the global Information technology and telecommunications market research firm on "Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market". During the Forecast period, the report expects the market to grow from USD 795.45 million in 2021 to USD 3148.63 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.77 percent.
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Scope and Research Methodology
The business intelligence report provides insights into the fiercely competitive and fast-growing Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market. The report offers valuable information on the standings of the major market players, corporate strategies used, aggressive marketing tactics, operational segments and geographical presence along with market estimation and forecast. Given the rapid growth of cross-border B2C E-Commerce special emphasis is given to competitive analysis. For the competitive analysis, the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market’s key players and new entrants are collected based on the revenue generated by the company, financial health, mergers and acquisitions and marketing campaigns. Segment-wise analysis dives deeper into the key products, mode of distribution and payment channels. It gives a clear picture of the shortcomings and acts as a guide to investors and market followers.
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce is a service offering the sale of goods across the globe via various platforms such as online platforms or stores. It is often viewed as a way to expand business by developing a customer base in foreign countries and exploring new markets, thereby growing the business worldwide.
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Dynamics
Enhanced consumer experience coupled with an increase in the number of choices to be offered for consumers is expected to be a major driver for the growth of the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market over the forecast period. Every season has new sales and offers for customers, offering them value for deals. This not only benefits the consumers but also increases the consumer base for the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market.
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Segmentation
By Offering:
In-house Brands
Assorted Brands
By Payment Method:
Digital Wallets
Credit/Debit Cards
Internet Banking
Others
By Category:
Entertainment & Education
Apparel & Accessories
Consumer Electronics
Home Furnishing
Personal Care & Beauty
Healthcare & Nutrition
Others
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Key Competitors include:
com Inc.
Etsy Inc
eBay Inc
Alibaba Group
Wish Inc
Vee Pee
Cnova
Asos Plc
Fruugo
com (Jing Dong)
Apple Inc
DHL Group
Box Me
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
