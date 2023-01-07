Supply Chain Finance Market Growth Driven by Blockchain technology integration in online supply chain finance business operations
Supply Chain Finance Market was valued at USD 35.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 98.5 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.69 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2023 ) According to the “Global Supply Chain Finance Market report” published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow at 13.69 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 98.5 Bn by 2029.
Global Supply Chain Finance Market Scope and Research Methodology
Global Supply Chain Finance Market’s analysis is conducted meticulously to present a dynamic picture of the market. The report provides current and future trends prevailing in the market with estimations about the future stance of the market. A detailed analysis of competitive landscape of the global supply chain finance market is presented by listing out all the major competitors in the market along with new entrants at local, regional and global level. A thorough study of their company profile by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence was carried out by the analysts, carefully drawing out their business strategies. Thus, the report on global supply chain finance market acts as a guide for investors, market players, followers and new entrants to devise investment and business strategies.
Global Supply Chain Finance Market Overview
An exchange is facilitated by a third party by funding the supplier on the customer's behalf through supply chain financing, also known as reverse factoring. Additionally, it describes the methods and procedures banks and other financial institutions employ to control the capital invested in the supply chain and lower risk for all stakeholders.
Supply Chain Finance Market Growth: Only 10% of the total global market, according to market experts, has been satisfied with supply chain finance, indicating a sizable prospective market for growth. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to continue to grow rapidly at a rate of roughly 20–30% annually, and at a rate of 10% yearly in 2020.
The following factors are responsible for the supply chain financing industry's rapid growth:
The influence of globalisation on corporate finances and supply chain risk has intensified.
The chief financial officers' and treasurers' primary priorities now include working capital management.
Global Supply Chain Finance Market Segmentation
by Offering
Export and Import Bills
Letter of Credit
Performance Bonds
Shipping Guarantees
Others
By Provider
Banks
Trade Finance House
Others
by Application
Domestic
International
by End User
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Global Supply Chain Finance Market Key Competitors:
IBM
Ripple
Rubix by Deloitte
Accenture
Distributed Ledger Technologies
Oklink
Nasdaq Linq
Oracle
AWS
Citi Bank
ELayaway
HSBC
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
