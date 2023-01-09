Off-site Construction Market worth USD 369.72 Bn. by 2029
Off-site Construction Market size was valued at USD 235.5 Bn. in 2021 and the total Off-site Construction revenue is expected to grow by 5.8 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 369.72Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 09, 2023 ) According to the “Off-site Construction Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 235.5 billion in 2021 to USD 369.72 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.
Off-site Construction Market Scope and Research Methodology
The methods used to collect information for the report consist of four major activities. These activities assist in determining the current market size for Offsite Construction. Secondary research was conducted extensively to get information on the Offsite Construction market, such as new technologies entering the market and components associated with this market. The acquired data was then confirmed with professionals from the Manufacturing and Construction industries across all value chains via primary research. The market size was estimated using both top-down and bottom-up methodologies.
Off-site Construction Market Overview
Growing construction activities, rapid urbanization and industrialization, increasing government initiatives to promote green buildings throughout the world, and rising demand for prefabricated products in commercial construction activities are key drivers driving market revenue development. Off-site construction is a process that involves the precise and rapid planning, design, manufacturing, and movement of manufactured building components.
Off-site Construction Market Dynamics
Rapid urbanization and industrialization, increased construction speed, and the high efficiency of offsite building in developing countries are driving the growth of the global offsite construction market. However, the industry is hampered to some extent by the instability of offsite building in earthquake-prone areas, as well as a shortage of professional personnel and infrastructure in developing countries. Conversely, increased infrastructure investment creates new opportunities in the coming years.
Off-site Construction Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the off-site construction market throughout the forecast period. China and the United States are likely to lead the offsite construction market throughout the forecast period. The manufacturing and construction markets in this region are expected to develop throughout the forecast period due to rising population, rising per capita income, and rising living standards.
Off-site Construction Market Segmentation
By Material:
Steel
Wood
Concrete
Other
By Construction Type:
Fixed
Movable
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Off-site Construction Market Key Competitors:
ATCO
Anderco Pte. Ltd
Giant Containers Inc
Honomobo Corporation
Lendlease Corporation
SG Blocks Inc
Skanska AB
Blokable Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
