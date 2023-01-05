Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market to reach USD 544.93 million by 2029, Key Companies, Market Size and Market Opportunities
The Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market size was valued at USD 312.45 Mn. in 2021 and the total Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 544.93 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 05, 2023 ) Maximize Market research, the global medical devices business intelligence firm, has published a market intelligence report on “Animal or Veterinary Ultrasound Market”. The total market opportunity for Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound market was 312.45 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 7.2% CAGR through the forecast period.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/165275
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound market report focused on growth drivers, major challenges, opportunities and restraints. The report help to assist the customers in building market strategies and identifying business opportunities. The report also includes information on major aspects, industry trends and potential investments with supply and demand networks, regional competitiveness and perspectives. SWOT analysis was employed to study the strengths and weaknesses of the significant organizations. To investigate several development challenges, PORTER and PESTEL analysis was used. The quantitative and qualitative data on market size and market share has been provided in the report.
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Overview
By using animal/veterinary ultrasonography equipment, animals are imaged for disease monitoring, general imaging and pregnancy detection. These instruments are used in hospitals and clinics by veterinarians.
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Dynamics
The major factors contributing to the growth of the Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound market are rising expenditures on animal health and pet insurance in developed countries, technological developments in ultrasound devices, increasing adoption of animals and favorable government initiatives.
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the market of North America region dominated the global Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound market with the largest market share of about 42%. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segmentation
By Technology
Digital Imaging, Contrast Imaging
By Animal Type
Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Other Animals
By Application
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Other Applications
By End-User
Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes, Other End Users
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Key Competitors:
GE Healthcare (US), Esaote SpA (Italy), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. (US)
Key Offerings:
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Major Challenges
Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segmentation – By Technology, Animal Type, Application and End-User
Competitive Landscape of Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market – Top Key Players and Other Prominent Players
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
Ultrasound probe disinfection Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.8 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by raising the use of ultrasonic imaging techniques.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
