LEO Satellite Market Growth, Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2026
LEO Satellite Market by Satellite Type (Small, Cube, Medium, Large satellites), Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific, Technology), Subsystem, End User, Frequency, and Region - Forecast to 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 05, 2023 ) The report "LEO Satellite Market by Satellite Type (Small, Cube, Medium, Large satellites), Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific, Technology), Subsystem, End User, Frequency, and Region - Forecast to 2026" The LEO satellite market is projected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.5 %. LEO satellite systems hold a huge potential for satellite data service providers, small sat service providers, remote sensing service providers, technical service providers, and investors. The market is one of the most lucrative verticals of the space industry. Factors such as versatility, low cost, advanced mechanics, ease of assembly and launch, mass production, and short lifecycles have driven investments in the LEO satellite market. The amount of satellite data and the range of applications for that data will continue to grow in the future as new technologies develop and more satellites come online.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252330251
Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. COVID-19 has affected the LEO satellite market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for satellite equipment.
Based on satellite type, the small satellite segment is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
A small satellite is a type of low mass and compact satellite primarily employed for remote sensing, Earth observation, and communication purposes. These satellites usually weigh less than 500 kg. Small satellites are used for in-orbit inspection purposes of larger satellites. These are also used as test carriers for newly developed components that are to be installed on a much critical satellite. However, small satellites are prone to operational challenges that include lack of power storage and propulsion system, owing to their small dimensions. In January 2022, satellite communications provider, Starlink launched a part of constellation of small satellites in LEO.
Based on application, the communication segment is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
LEO satellites are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. A rise in R&D activities for communication-related missions is expected to offer enhanced quality communication systems with the help of highly sophisticated miniaturized onboard nano, micro, and mini subsystems, coupled with advanced mission-compatible ground-station technology.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
The US is a lucrative market for LEO satellite systems in the North American region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced LEO satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the LEO satellite market in North America. In 2021, Swarm Technologies launched 28, 0.25U CubeSat SpaceBEE. The CubeSat is the world’s
Key Market Players
The LEO satellite market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Airbus Space and defense (Germany), SpaceX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), among others.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leo-satellite-market-worth-19-8-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301502946.html
Related Reports:
Small Satellite Market by Satellite Mass (Small satellite, CubeSat), Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific, Technology), Subsystem, Orbit, End User, Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2026
Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region - Forecasts to 2026
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252330251
Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. COVID-19 has affected the LEO satellite market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for satellite equipment.
Based on satellite type, the small satellite segment is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
A small satellite is a type of low mass and compact satellite primarily employed for remote sensing, Earth observation, and communication purposes. These satellites usually weigh less than 500 kg. Small satellites are used for in-orbit inspection purposes of larger satellites. These are also used as test carriers for newly developed components that are to be installed on a much critical satellite. However, small satellites are prone to operational challenges that include lack of power storage and propulsion system, owing to their small dimensions. In January 2022, satellite communications provider, Starlink launched a part of constellation of small satellites in LEO.
Based on application, the communication segment is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
LEO satellites are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. A rise in R&D activities for communication-related missions is expected to offer enhanced quality communication systems with the help of highly sophisticated miniaturized onboard nano, micro, and mini subsystems, coupled with advanced mission-compatible ground-station technology.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the LEO satellite market from 2021 to 2026.
The US is a lucrative market for LEO satellite systems in the North American region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced LEO satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the LEO satellite market in North America. In 2021, Swarm Technologies launched 28, 0.25U CubeSat SpaceBEE. The CubeSat is the world’s
Key Market Players
The LEO satellite market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Airbus Space and defense (Germany), SpaceX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), among others.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leo-satellite-market-worth-19-8-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301502946.html
Related Reports:
Small Satellite Market by Satellite Mass (Small satellite, CubeSat), Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific, Technology), Subsystem, Orbit, End User, Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2026
Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region - Forecasts to 2026
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results