Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market Developments, Emerging Trends Forecast to 2028
The major portion of the global market is accounted for by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific's share of the global market is growing as more people become aware of hydrogen peroxide's expanding applications in a variety of industries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2023 ) The global industrial hydrogen peroxide market size was valued at USD 2,163.8 million in 2021 and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.3% over 2022–2028. It naturally arises as a transparent, light blue liquid that has a slightly higher viscosity than water. In addition, because hydrogen peroxide is naturally unstable, it is typically stored in a weak acidic solution with a stabilizing agent. It possesses potent oxidizing qualities that make it a strong bleaching agent, mostly used to bleach paper, but it has also found used as an oxidant and a disinfectant. Carbamide peroxide, a kind of hydrogen peroxide, is used in both professionally delivered and over-the-counter tooth-whitening solutions.
Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market Growth Factors:
In wastewater treatment, hydrogen peroxide is used as an oxidizing agent to lower the COD & BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Requirement) of industrial wastewater. As a result of the rapid infrastructure development, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to become a significant source of income. There are many new commercial and residential buildings being built in the area, which will lead to a rise in the need for water and wastewater treatment, ultimately driving up the price of hydrogen peroxide. Because hydrogen peroxide has so many uses, its demand is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years. Due to its chemical characteristics, hydrogen peroxide is used in a wide range of industries. For instance, because hydrogen peroxide is used in cleaning solutions, its demand increased dramatically during the recent COVID-19 outbreak. It eliminates germs from doorknobs, restrooms, and toilets. It eliminates viruses Guidelines were implemented globally to disinfect both public and private spaces during the COVID-19 epidemic. On a daily basis, people were warned to keep public spaces, such as airports, office buildings, and train stations, among others, sterile.
Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends:
• As hydrogen peroxide emits no emissions and is environmentally beneficial, environmental rules and regulations are essential for driving the market growth.
• Additionally, a variety of end-use sectors, including chemical, electronics, paper and pulp, mining, etc., use hydrogen peroxide. In order to remove chlorine compounds through bleaching methods, there has been an increase in demand for bleach products.
• In addition, the affordability of hydrogen peroxide and the growing need for recycled paper has also benefited this sector.
Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation:
1)By Function: Bleaching, Oxidizing, Sterilizing/Disinfecting, Propulsion, and Others.
2) By End-Use Industry: Pulp & Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Healthcare & Personal Care, Food Processing, Textile, and Water & Wastewater Treatment, Electronics & Semiconductor, and Others.
Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market Regional Analysis:
Owing to the quick growth in the penetration of personal care goods, chemical formulators, and the medical industries, Asia-Pacific is the market leader for industrial hydrogen peroxide. In the Asia-Pacific area, China is expected to make up the largest portion. Due to Germany's sizeable market and the profusion of substantial industrial hydrogen peroxide producers, Europe is predicted to increase at a notable rate during the projection period.
The major players operating in the Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market are Evonik Industries AG, Taekwang Industrial, CO., LTD., Arkema, Grupa Azoty, Solvay, Akzo Nobel N.V.
