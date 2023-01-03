Clinical Diagnostics Market to be worth USD 115.8 Bn. by 2029 Growing demand for lab automation to act as a catalyst for market growth.
Clinical Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 69.96 Bn. in 2021 and the total Clinical Diagnostics revenue is expected to grow by 6.5 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 115.8 Bn.
Pune, Jan 03, 2023: As per Maximize Market research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for Clinical Diagnostics was USD 70 Bn. in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period reaching USD 115.8 Bn. by 2029.
Clinical Diagnostics Market Report Scope & Research Methodology:
The Clinical Diagnostics Market report’s competitive landscape provides details by competitor e.g. company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites, and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product specifications, etc. All possible factors that influence the markets have been accounted for in the report, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
Clinical Diagnostics Market Overview:
Clinical diagnostic test(s) on human tissue or other human biological samples, the findings of which are supplied to healthcare practitioners for use in the clinical treatment of individual patients, is referred to as clinical diagnostics. Clinical diagnostics are medical instruments that conduct diagnostic tests on biological samples including blood, urine, and tissues. These tests help diagnose and monitor viral infections, autoimmune disorders, and a range of medical problems that are used to assess pharmacological therapy. The demand for rapid test kits for clinical diagnostics has grown at an unforeseen rate over the years and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period.
Clinical Diagnostics Market Dynamics:
The advent of advanced and specialized tests for early illness identification and treatment, as well as increased demand for lab automation, are likely to boost clinical diagnostics market growth during the forecast period. The increased use of point-of-care diagnostic tools has ushered in a decentralization trend in the health sector. Patients and healthcare institutions are decentralizing their facilities to encourage early diagnosis, provide remote care, and save expenses. A multitude of diagnostic techniques, from simple to complicated blood and urine tests, molecular expression genetic analysis, and numerous medical chemistry panels assist healthcare professionals in detecting illness progression.
Over the previous decade, clinical diagnostics products have experienced tremendous breakthroughs and developments in terms of new product uptake and design adjustments. However, the high cost of clinical diagnostics equipment, as well as the high cost of instrument maintenance, have restricted the growth of the clinical diagnostics market to some extent. Likewise, clinical diagnostics tools must be operated by qualified personnel. As a result, the device's maintenance costs escalate, restricting the overall market growth.
Clinical Diagnostics Market Regional Insights:
Since aging is the primary risk factor for the development of illnesses such as cardiovascular and neurological disorders, the aging population is likely to be a key driving force in the clinical diagnostics market. Because aging impairs the immune system and increases a patient's vulnerability to infectious illnesses, Asia's growing senior population, as well as the existence of several unrealized prospects, are likely to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. The increased prevalence of infectious illnesses is a major factor driving regional market growth.
Clinical Diagnostics Market Segmentation:
By Test:
• Lipid Panel
• Liver Panel
• Renal Panel
• Complete Blood Count
• Electrolyte Testing
• Infectious Disease Testing
• Other Tests
By Product:
• Instruments
• Reagents
• Other Products
By End-user:
• Hospital Laboratory
• Diagnostic Laboratory
• Point-of-care Testing
• Other End Users
Clinical Diagnostics Market Key Competitors:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company
• BioMerieux
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
• Bioscientia Healthcare
• Bio-Reference Laboratories
• ARUP Laboratories
• Labco S.A.
• Healthscope Limited.,
• Labcorp
• Danaher Corporation
• Siemens AG
• Hologic Inc.
• Qiagen NV
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Quest Diagnostics Inc.
• Sysmex Corporation
• Sonic Healthcare Ltd
• Charles River Laboratories
Key Questions answered in the Clinical Diagnostics Market Report are:
• Which diagnostic equipment has higher demand in neurology?
• Which companies are leading in the ophthalmic diagnostics industry?
• What is the market situation for haematology testing?
• What is the competitive scenario of the Clinical Diagnostics Market?
• Which are the key factors aiding the Clinical Diagnostics Market growth?
• Which region is expected to hold the largest share of the Clinical Diagnostics Market by 2029?
• What will be the CAGR of the Clinical Diagnostics Market during the forecast period?
• Which end-user segment is expected to emerge as the leading segment in the Clinical Diagnostics Market?
• Which product segment held the largest share of the Clinical Diagnostics Market in 2021?
