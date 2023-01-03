Temperature Sensor Market to hit USD 10.25 Bn. in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent: Digitization, Technological Advancements and Returns on Investment
Temperature Sensor Market was worth US$ 7.2 Bn in 2021 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 4.5 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029, reaching almost US$ 10.25 Bn in 2029.
The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, the global electronics market research firm. "Temperature Sensor Market" covers an extensive competitive and pricing analysis in the report. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth according to the report. During the Forecast period, the report expects the market to grow from USD 7.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 10.25 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent.
Temperature Sensor Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed competitive landscape of the Temperature Sensor Market. Major manufacturers in the industry are listed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancements adopted, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture and strategic alliances in detail. New entrants in the market are also listed with an analysis of their growth prospects and future business outlook. Such analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the Temperature Sensor Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics.
A regional analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market by country and regional and global presence is conducted. Using historical data, current and future trends in the Temperature Sensor Market are presented in the report along with growth rate and market size forecasts. Regional analysis of the market is conducted at local, regional and global levels for a better understanding of the market penetration, competitive structure, pricing and demand analysis. The report also covers the strategies followed by key players and gives their analysis based on their growth in the last five years in the industry which helps investors and major companies decide their investment and strategic business stance.
A segment-wise analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market is carried out for understanding the factors affecting the market growth positively and negatively. This provides a clear picture of the goods and services being offered in the Temperature Sensor Market that aids the decision-making process for businesses. It also helps clients understand the gap in the goods being offered to differentiate and develop them. The bottom-up approach was employed to validate the market size and its estimation by different segments.
Primary and secondary data collection methods were used to collect data for the report. Surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases.
Temperature Sensor Market Overview
A temperature sensor is an electronic device that detects and measures the temperature of its environment. It determines the temperature according to the voltage across the diode. The collected data is converted into electronic data that records, monitors and signals changes in the temperature. These temperature sensors are divided into direct and indirect contact sensors. Increasing industrial use of the sensors and the growth of the automotive industry are creating demand for the Temperature Sensor Market growth.
Temperature Sensor Market Dynamics
The medical equipment and devices market has been witnessing growth over the years by incorporating innovations and advancements in the industry. Technological advancements in patient monitoring and portable health monitoring systems use temperature sensors. Changing lifestyles, the rise of the geriatric population and the increase in the prevalence of diseases has resulted in an increased demand for Temperature Sensors which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
Growth in the automobile industry was possible due to increased innovations and the incorporation of technological advancements. Engine coolant temperature management, outside air management, cylinder heat management, steering wheel and seat heat temperature control are some components that require temperature sensors for their smooth working. Demand for the same from the automobile industry is expected to increase demand in the Temperature Sensor Market.
Temperature Sensor Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region held 46 percent of the total market share in 2021. The regional growth was led by developing economies like China, India and South Korea and their growth in the Temperature Sensor Market. Industries that contributed to its growth include increasing demand from the automotive, medical and industrial manufacturing industries. Increasing demand from North American and European countries is expected to drive the regional Temperature Sensor Market growth.
Temperature Sensor Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
• Thermistor
• Thermocouple
• Temperature Sensor IC
• Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)
• Bimetallic Temperature Sensor
• Infrared Temperature Sensor
By Process End Use Application:
• Oil and Gas
• Metal
• Plastics
• Chemicals and Petrochemicals
• Energy and power
• Food and Beverages
• Refining
• Glass
By Non Process End Use Application:
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Electrical and Electronics
• Aerospace and Defense
• HVAC
Temperature Sensor Market Key Competitors include:
• ABB
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• Amphenol Corporation
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Global Mixed Mode Technology, Inc.
• Kongsberg Gruppen
• Integrated Device Technology Inc.
• Microchip Technology Inc
• Maxim Integrated Products Inc
• NXP Semiconductors N.V.
• Siemens
• TE Connectivity Ltd
• On Semiconductor Corporation
• STMicroelectronics N.V
• Texas Instruments Inc.
• Omega Engineering
Key questions answered in the Temperature Sensor Market are:
• What is a Temperature Sensor?
• What are the lucrative opportunities prevailing in the Temperature Sensor Market?
• What are the major drivers of the Temperature Sensor Market
• What is the current growth rate of the Temperature Sensor Market?
• Who are the key players in the Temperature Sensor Market?
• Who are the market leaders in Temperature Sensor in Europe?
• Who are the market leaders in Temperature Sensor in USA and Canada?
• Who are the market leaders in Temperature Sensor in India, China, Japan and South Korea?
• What are the factors affecting growth in the Temperature Sensor Market?
• Who held the largest market share in Temperature Sensor Market?
• What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Temperature Sensor Market?
• What is the nature of competition in Temperature Sensor industry in developed and developing economies?
Key Offerings:
• Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029
• Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends
• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Process End Use Application, Non Process End use Application and Region
• Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Maximize Market Research is leading electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
