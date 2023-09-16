Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Market Worth USD 10.43 Bn by 2029 Market Analysis, Material Estimates, End-Use Estimates, Region, Manufacturers, and Competitive Insights
Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market was valued at USD 6.41 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 10.43 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.28 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 16, 2023 ) Pune, 1, Jan 2023: Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence, industry analysis and estimates report on “Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Market“. The global Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market was valued at USD 6.41 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 10.43 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. The shell & tube heat exchangers industry value chain comprises raw material suppliers, component suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end-use industries.
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology design adopted for the reort includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary research. Both primary resources and secondary research along with analytical tools are employed to build the predictive and forecast models. The key data points taken from secondary research include data for market value, qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation, quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations, segmentations and percentage shares, and key industry trends of the top players of the shell & tube heat exchanger market. The report involves the usage of extensive secondary sources, such as certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers, annual reports of companies, gold, and silver standard websites, directories, and major databases to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global shell & tube heat exchanger market.
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Overview
Titanium shell & tube heat exchangers are used in a wide range of applications in the chemical, petrochemical, power generation, and desalination plants. Rapid growth in the adoption of novel techniques of additive manufacturing in the production of Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers is expected to complement Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers market growth. The rising demand for shell & tube heat exchangers in manufacturing facilities as an effective heating solution owing to minimal maintenance and lifecycle cost is expected to drive shell & tube heat exchangers market growth over the forecast period.
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics
The petrochemical industry is expected to witness significant growth on account of the rising demand for plastics globally. Furthermore, the demand for petrochemical products has doubled since 2000 owing to the increasing penetration of plastic packaging, fertilizers, synthetic rubber, and detergents globally. Most processes in petrochemical facilities involve high pressure and temperature; thus, they necessitate the optimization of heat transfer process and enhance energy savings. Growing concerns regarding fouling in heat exchangers have urged companies to develop sensors for early warning and high-temperature coatings for enhanced durability.
Rapid industrialization in the developing Asia Pacific economies and rising investments in the manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects have contributed to the overall growth of the heat exchangers market and eventually Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers in the region. This growth is attributed to the increased penetration of the product in various end-use industries, including power generation, petrochemicals, chemical, HVAC & refrigeration, and food & beverage.
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world, contributing to over two-thirds of the global economic growth. Factors such as the deepening U.S.-China trade tensions coupled with the regional tension such as the bilateral relationship of Korea and Japan are anticipated to impact the overall economic growth of the region. Furthermore, rising geopolitical risks coupled with increasing incidences of natural disasters such as the Australian wildfires are expected to have affect the region's economic growth. Asia Pacific is characterized by several developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia as well as developed countries such as Japan and Australia. Rapid urbanization, coupled with the growing population in several countries including China and India, is expected to drive industrial growth in the region.
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation
By Material
• Hastelloy
• Titanium
• Nickel & Nickel Alloys
• Tantalum
• Steel
• Others
By End-Use
• Power Generation
• Petrochemicals
• Chemical
• Food & Beverages
• HVAC & Refrigeration
• Pulp & Paper
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• South America
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Key Competitors:
• Alfa Laval
• HRS Heat Exchangers
• Kelvion Holding GmbH
• API Heat Transfer
• Brask, Inc.
• Koch Heat Transfer Company
• Xylem Inc
• WCR, Inc.
• Southern Heat Exchanger Corporation
• Manning and Lewis
• Mersen
• Elanco, Inc.
• Thermex
• Tinita Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
• Barriquand Technologies Thermiques
• Titanium Equipment and Anode Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Key questions answered in the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market are:
• What are the upcoming trends in Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market across the world?
• What is the dominating application in Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• What are the factors driving the growth of the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• What are the factors for the growth of the Asia-Pacific region in the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• Which region dominates the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• What is the growth rate of the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market during the forecast period?
• What is the dominating grade in Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• What are the factors restraining the growth of the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• What is the dominating end-user industry in Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market?
• What is the nature of competition in the Wet Chemica Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger ls in developed economies and developing economies?
Key Offerings:
• Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029
• Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends
• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material, End-Use and Region
• Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market : The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Marketis expected to reach USD 2,638.89 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 26.6 percent during the forecast period. The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is driven by emergence of green data center and high-density power consumption.
Waterproofing Systems Market : The Waterproofing Systems Market is expected to reach USD 99.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1 percent during the forecast period. The Waterproofing Systems Market drivers are growing construction industry and the Α technology and rapid-curing resin technology.
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market : The Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 38.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period. The Thermoplastic Elastomers Market growth is expected to be driven by increasing usage in automotive and transportation applications and emerging market for biobased thermoplastic elastomers.
