Solid Tumor Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85 % during the forecast period: Growth Drivers, Key Opportunities and Major Restraints
The Solid Tumor Testing Market size was valued at USD 32.48 Billion in 2021 and the total Solid Tumor Testing revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 59.45 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 30, 2022 ) Pune, 29, Dec, 2022: The report published by Maximize Market research, on Solid Tumor Testing Market covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow from USD 32.48 Bn in 2021 to USD 59.45 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.85 %. As per the report, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global solid tumor testing market in terms of revenue share at the end of the forecast period.
Solid Tumor Testing Market Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Solid Tumor Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The report also helps in understanding global Solid Tumor Testing Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and structure by analysing the market segments and project the global market size. The segments of the Solid Tumor Testing Market are testing type, application and end user. The research also provides regional insights including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report. This provides a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also aims to provide complex data in a simple language, which will be easy to read and understand. The report covers all the aspects of the industry. A dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants has been presented in the report. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External and internal factors that are expected to affect the business positively or negatively during the projected years have been analysed. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Raw material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Solid Tumor Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.
Solid Tumor Testing Market Overview
The abnormal masses of tissue that do not contain cysts or liquid regions are solid tumors. This tumors can malignant (cancerous) or benign (not cancerous). The examples of solid tumors carcinomas, lymphomas and sarcomas. Solid tumors of different types are named for the type of cells that formed them. Despite various efforts to develop test for the diagnosis of solid tumors and to explore solid tumor biology, a solid tumor is one of the common causes for death. The testing of solid tumor is done by two types i.e convectional testing and genetic testing. Genetic testing is mostly used to provide the information about the genetic and molecular makeup of the tumors.
Solid Tumor Testing Market Dynamics
Drivers: The solid tumor testing market is growing because of an increase in the geriatric population that is prone to solid tumors, rise in demand for the minimally invasive procedure for the diagnosis of solid tumors and a rise in the prevalence of breast tumors, prostate tumors, colorectal tumors, endometrial tumors, brain tumor, lung tumors, thyroid tumor, bladder tumors, liver tumor, melanoma tumors, ovarian tumor & other tumors. The factors that are driving the market growth are increase in unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol use, smoking, an increase in the use of fertilizers and an increase in use of steroids and supplements.
Opporunities: Technological breakthroughs, product launches, and major player strategies such as partnership, acquisition and agreement are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Growing population of elderly people and increasing level of discretionary income are the factors that are also expected to drive the solid testing market growth.
Restraints: The costs of testing are high. This high costs of performing treatment is predicted to hamper the market growth during the projected period.
Solid Tumor Testing Market Regional Insights
In 2021, North America dominated the solid testing market by holding highest market share of about 48%. Further, the region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.79%. The major drivers that are expected to drive the solid tumor testing market growth of the region during the forecast period are the increasing number of cancer cases, growing adoption of modern technologies and robust healthcare infrastructure. The contribution of the United States was the highest in the regional market share in 2021.
At the end of the projected period, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global solid tumor testing market in terms of revenue share. The region is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Solid Tumor Testing Market Segmentation
Solid Tumor Testing: By Testing Type
Non-Conventional Testing
Fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH)
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Next-generation sequencing (NGS)
Conventional Testing
Solid Tumor Testing: By Application
Prostate
Breast
Colorectal
Endometrial
Lung
Melanoma
Brain
Thyroid
Liver
Ovarian
Others
Solid Tumor Testing: By End User
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Contract research organizations
Solid Tumor Testing Market Key Competitors:
Abbott Laboratories
Agilent Technologies
20/20 Gene Systems Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Avant Diagnostics, Inc.
Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.
Agena Bioscience, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson`
Biocare Medical, LLC.
ARUP Laboratories
Caris Life Sciences.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Genomic Testing Cooperative
Guardant Health
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Invitae Corporation
Invivoscribe, Inc.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
NanoString
NeoGenomics Laboratories
Opko Health, Inc.
QIAGEN
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
VYANTbio.
MedGenome Labs Private Ltd.
Myraid Genetics, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key questions answered in the Solid Tumor Testing Market are:
What is Solid Tumor Testing?
What is the major restraint for growth of the market?
What are the impacts of technological developments on the market?
Which region is expected to dominate the global market by revenue during the forecast period?
What is the growth forecast for Solid Tumor Testing market?
Which region is expected to hold the largest portion of the global market share?
At what rate North America is expected to grow during the forecast period?
Key Offerings:
In-depth overview of the Solid Tumor Testing market
Market Share and Size by Revenue
Market Forecast | 2022−2029
Dynamics –Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends
Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Testing Type, Application, End-User and Region
Competitive Analysis – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Contact Maximize Market Research:
3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2
Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India
sales@maximizemarketresearch.com
+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656
