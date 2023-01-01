Telepsychiatry Market worth USD 48.9 Bn. by 2029 Trends, Share, Forecast, Supply Demand to 2029
Telepsychiatry Market size was valued at USD 8.2 Bn. in 2021 and the total Telepsychiatry revenue is expected to grow by 23 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 48.9 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 29, 2022 ) Pune, 29, Dec 2022: According to Maximize Market Research, the Telepsychiatry Market worth USD 48.9 billion by 2029, growing at a 25% CAGR. The market is growing thanks to the Bolstering demand from healthcare workers.
Telepsychiatry Market Scope and Research Methodology
The research report makes extensive use of both primary and secondary data sources. During the research process, government policy, the market environment, the competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries are all investigated, as are market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. In order to provide final quantitative and qualitative data, all conceivable factors influencing the markets included in the research report were considered, thoroughly examined, validated via primary research, and evaluated.
The impact of inflation, economic downturns, changes in regulations and policies, and other variables is considered for top-level markets and sub-segments. In addition to this information, the report includes in-depth inputs and analysis. To calculate the market size and examine global market trends, bottom-up approaches were used. In order to draw accurate conclusions, data were gathered from a large sample using both primary and secondary research techniques. The primary methods employed were surveys, questionnaire distribution, and telephone interviews with business owners, marketing specialists, market leaders, and industry experts. Secondary data was painstakingly compiled from a carefully selected set of sources to ensure that the conclusions were accurate.
There are paid databases, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, product manufacturer and supplier releases, official databases of numerous organizations, and government websites in addition to white papers and annual reports. PESTLE analysis was used to understand various market factors, whereas SWOT analysis was used to understand the strengths and weaknesses of major corporations. As a result, the report delves into the telepsychiatry market in depth.
Telepsychiatry Market Overview
Telepsychiatry is a method of providing psychiatric services to people who live far from a psychiatrist and prefer to be at home. Telepsychiatry has several advantages, including increased convenience and accessibility. Telemedicine uses video-based technology to provide patients with a variety of healthcare services. Psychiatrists can communicate directly with patients via phone or video conferencing when using telepsychiatry. Some people prefer to have their medical records recorded.
Telepsychiatry Market Dynamics
The major factors driving the growth of the telepsychiatry market are rising healthcare costs, technological innovations, increasing remote patient monitoring, and an increase in mental disorders. By improving chronic disease management, reducing travel times, sharing health professional staffing, and having fewer and shorter hospital stays, telepsychiatric solutions help to reduce healthcare costs while increasing efficiency. According to an article published in August 2020 titled 'Economic evaluation and costs of telepsychiatry programs: a systemic review,' telepsychiatry entails the use of telecommunications technology to deliver psychiatric care and holds the promise of lowering costs and increasing access to mental health services.
Telepsychiatry Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in 2021, with a revenue share of around 42%. Increased smartphone penetration, favourable reimbursement policies, and the presence of numerous industry players can all be attributed to this growth. Furthermore, the pandemic provided this technology with much-needed impetus. CMS and FDA saw telemedicine and virtual care services as the foundation of the COVID-19 response strategy, which is driving telepsychiatry market revenue. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly. Increased patient awareness, rising smartphone adoption, and favourable government initiatives are all contributing to the region's increased use of this service. On March 11, 2020, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) launched free remote consultation services with Line and Medpeer, which are expected to increase revenue. Furthermore, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued new guidelines to provide remote consultation via video call, chat, and phone to serve people in remote areas during the lockdown and assist them in dealing with their mental health.
Telepsychiatry Market Segmentation
By Product
In-home Solutions
Forensic Solutions
Routine Solutions
Crisis Solutions
By Age Group
Adult
Pediatric and Adolescent
Geriatric
By End-use
Community Mental Health Centers
Specialty Care Settings
Skilled Nursing Facilities
Homecare
Others
Telepsychiatry Market Key Competitors:
Telehealth
Epsychiatry Pty. Ltd.
CB Information Services, Inc.
eVisit
Advanced TeleMed Services
innovaTel
American Telepsychiatrists
Encounter Telepsychiatry
JSA Health Telepsychiatry, LLC
Arcadian Telepsychiatry, LLC
Genoa
FasPsych, LLC
General Electric
TeleSpecialists
Chiron Health
Zipnosis
Medtronic
Iris Telehealth Inc.
MDLIVE
SOC Telemed
Key questions answered in the Telepsychiatry Market are:
What is Telepsychiatry?
Who are the European Telepsychiatry market leaders?
How does competition differ in the Telepsychiatry industry between developed and emerging economies?
Who are the top ten market participants in Telepsychiatry?
What factors are influencing the Telepsychiatry Market's growth?
Who are the market leaders in Telepsychiatry in India, China, Japan, and South Korea?
Who controlled the majority of the Telepsychiatry Market?
What factors are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific Telepsychiatry Market?
What will be the Telepsychiatry Market's growth rate during the forecast period?
Who are the market leaders in Telepsychiatry in the United States and Canada?
Key Offerings:
Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Statistics, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029
Market Dynamics – Industry Growth, Trend, Share, and Forecast to 2029
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Age-group, End-use, and Region
Competitive Landscape – Top Key Players and Other Prominent Vendors
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
