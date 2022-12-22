Powder Coatings Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2026
The demand for powder coatings has been increasing due to rising disposable income, leading to increased demand for consumer products, automobiles, and furniture.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 22, 2022 ) The global "Powder Coatings Market size is estimated to be USD 11.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2025. Strong growth can be witnessed in the Powder Coatings Market in the APAC region, especially in China, India, and South-East Asian countries. The increasing use of Powder Coatings in the appliance and automotive industry is projected to create new opportunities for the market players.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151375565
Technological advancements in powder coating materials, their unique applications, and advanced curing methods have enhanced the use of powder coating in heat-sensitive substrates. Medium-density fiberboard (MDF), a combination panel bonding between particles of wood and synthetic resin, is one of the most important advancements in powder coatings used in heat-sensitive substrate applications.
APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for Powder Coatings. The rising disposable income in the developing countries of APAC is driving the powder coatings market. The demand for powder coating has increased in countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam because of the growing automotive, furniture, appliances, industrial, and agriculture sectors. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence the growth of the powder coatings market in these countries.
The appliance industry is expected to lead the overall Powder Coatings market, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. The global appliances market is increasing due to the technological advancements, growth in the housing sector, rapid urbanization, rise in per capita income, improved standard of living, change in consumer lifestyle, and the escalating number of smaller households.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Powder Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=151375565
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Powder Coatings Market”
348 - Market Data Tables
57 - Figures
408 - Pages
Continuous developments in the market, including new product launches, contracts & agreements, joint ventures, and acquisitions, are expected to help the market grow. Several products are being introduced, and investments are made on increasing the production capacity of powder coatings by manufacturers for different applications. The advancement in technology is expected to increase the penetration of powder coatings in various end-use industries.
The key players profiled in the powder coatings market report are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG (Austria) and Jotun A/S (Norway).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151375565
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151375565
Technological advancements in powder coating materials, their unique applications, and advanced curing methods have enhanced the use of powder coating in heat-sensitive substrates. Medium-density fiberboard (MDF), a combination panel bonding between particles of wood and synthetic resin, is one of the most important advancements in powder coatings used in heat-sensitive substrate applications.
APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for Powder Coatings. The rising disposable income in the developing countries of APAC is driving the powder coatings market. The demand for powder coating has increased in countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam because of the growing automotive, furniture, appliances, industrial, and agriculture sectors. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence the growth of the powder coatings market in these countries.
The appliance industry is expected to lead the overall Powder Coatings market, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. The global appliances market is increasing due to the technological advancements, growth in the housing sector, rapid urbanization, rise in per capita income, improved standard of living, change in consumer lifestyle, and the escalating number of smaller households.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Powder Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=151375565
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Powder Coatings Market”
348 - Market Data Tables
57 - Figures
408 - Pages
Continuous developments in the market, including new product launches, contracts & agreements, joint ventures, and acquisitions, are expected to help the market grow. Several products are being introduced, and investments are made on increasing the production capacity of powder coatings by manufacturers for different applications. The advancement in technology is expected to increase the penetration of powder coatings in various end-use industries.
The key players profiled in the powder coatings market report are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG (Austria) and Jotun A/S (Norway).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151375565
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results