Battery Electrolyte Market worth $16.8 billion by 2027
Battery Electrolyte Market is projected to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2027. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 22, 2022 ) The size of "Battery Electrolyte Market is estimated to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2022 to USD 16.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The Battery Electrolyte Market has been growing at a moderate pace over the past five years, owing to the increasing demand for batteries in industries such as energy storage system, electric vehicle and consumer electronics. Battery electrolyte can be categorized into three electrolyte types, namely, liquid, solid and gel. The market is also segmented by battery type namely, lead acid battery and lithium-ion battery. Battery electrolytes improve efficiency and productivity of batteries which indirectly result in cost efficiency of battery.
Among battery types, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity as they are used in batteries for various end use industries such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics and energy storage system. The increase demand for new and efficient energy storage systems and new technology advancements in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicle has resulted in growth of battery electrolyte market.
Based on end-use, the energy storage segment accounted for the second largest segment and fastest growing segment of the battery electrolyte market in forecasted period. The energy storage segment includes power storage systems, renewable energy storage systems, and commercial and residential backups. The energy storage industry is working mainly in storing renewable energy for multiple uses. Growing developments in battery electrolyte to get higher retention rate in batteries used for energy storage system is expected to drive the market for this segment during the forecast period.
Battery electrolyte market in the Europe region is expected to have second largest market share in during the forecast period in terms of value, owning to steps taken by the European governments providing significant incentives to promote electric vehicles. The battery electrolyte market in Europe is studied for countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands and the Rest of Europe. Demand for battery electrolyte in European region is growing rapidly due to the increasing requirement for batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. Hence, with an increase in demand for batteries, there will be a boost in demand for the battery electrolyte market.
Some of the leading players in this market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), UBE Corporation (Japan), 3M (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), and Capchem (China) among others.
