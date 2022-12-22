Black Phosphorus Market worth $83 million by 2027
Black Phosphorus Market research report categorizes the global market by Form (Crystal, Powder), Application (Electronic Devices, Energy Storage, Sensors) & Geography.
The global "Black Phosphorus Market is estimated to grow to USD 83 million by 2027 from USD 13 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 43.1% between 2022 and 2027. Black phosphorus is a 2D crystalline semiconductor with a direct bandgap and high charge carrier mobility. Black phosphorus is available in two forms: crystal and powder. Powder black phosphorus can be used to synthesize black phosphorus quantum dots, and the properties make it suitable for manufacturing thermoelectric devices, LEDs, sensors, and other products.
Crystal black phosphorus is projected to register higher growth during the forecast period. It accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2021. This demand is due to low prices compared to the powder form of black phosphorus and increasing demand from applications such as electronic devices, sensors, and energy storage.
The energy storage segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Energy storage offers multiple benefits to the power grid, as well as compliments variable renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind. The developed and emerging economies are revising energy policies to include a considerable portion of generation to be sourced from renewable energy resources that, include wind and solar, driving the demand for black phosphorus in the energy storage application.
North America was the largest market for black phosphorus, in terms of value, in 2021. North America is one of the most technologically advanced markets for optoelectronic components owing to the presence of prominent system suppliers, large semiconductor companies, as well as LED, laser, and sensor manufacturers in the region. All these factors are projected to fuel the demand for black phosphorus in this region.
The black phosphorus market is dominated by key players such ACS Material LLC (US), 2D Semiconductors (US), Nanochemazone (Canada), American Elements LLC (US), Merck (Germany), HQ Graphene (Netherlands), Hunan Azeal Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Ossila Ltd. (UK), Stanford Advanced Materials (US) and Manchester Nanomaterials (UK) among others. These players have a strong foothold in the global black phosphorus market as well as a strong distribution network across the globe.
