Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market worth $16.6 billion by 2026
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 22, 2022 ) The report "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to grow from USD 12.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 16.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Stringent regulations concerning the emission and treatment of industrial wastes coupled with depleting freshwater resources are the factors that are driving the market. However, shifting demand for alternative and environment-friendly water treatment technologies is affecting the market growth. In addition, the growing industrialization and increasing demand for specific formulations are providing opportunities for the market players. However, chemical manufacturers are facing challenges because of the need for eco-friendly formulations. The increase in population and the industrial activities are driving the demand for clean and fresh water. The demand is also influenced by various factors such as water availability, its usage pattern, the presence of pollutants, the government policies, and trade-offs among various chemical compounds.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57745160
By Type, biocides & disinfectants account for the largest share of the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market
The use of biocides has considerably increased in various applications. Biocides are mainly used in drinking water treatment, sewage treatment, ship ballast treatment, and as anti-fouling agents. Disinfectants perform similar functions as biocides. These are chemicals used to kill microorganisms and also inhibit their growth in the water at a later stage of the purification process. Cooling tower is one of the major application areas of biocides in power plants, mining, and chemical plants. This is because cooling water systems provide a favorable environment for the growth of microorganisms. Biocides are used in all of these applications to control the growth of microorganisms and prevent operational failures. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides & disinfectants.
Power generation account for the largest share of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by End-use industry
As the standards and norms for discharging wastewater are becoming more stringent, the demand for wastewater treatment in the power generation industry is increasing rapidly. The power sector uses industrial wastewater treatment chemicals mainly for treating boiler feed water, boiler makeup water, and cooling water. Generally, three types of impurities are found in boiler systems: suspended solids, dissolved solids, and dissolved gases. Suspended solids cause corrosion, as well as deposition in the boiler. Dissolved solids are responsible for the formation of scales. Mineral scaling occurrences are predominant in the power industry owing to suspended matter and dissolved solids in the used water. Dissolved gases, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, are generally corrosive in nature, which cause degradation of metal surfaces in boilers. Boiler feedwater treatment is carried out by processing the water through filters, aided by coagulants & flocculants, which remove suspended solids in the water. After this, the water is processed for treating dissolved solids, which are removed by adding lime, chelating agents, and scale inhibitors. Unwanted formation of scales such as calcium sulfate, calcium phosphates, metal silicates, and calcium carbonate are controlled by scale inhibitors in power plants. Dissolved gases are usually removed by deaerators, along with corrosion inhibitors and oxygen scavengers.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=57745160
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”
294 - Market Data Tables
42 - Figures
269 - Pages
North America accounted for the largest share in the global Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market
North America accounted for the largest share of the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. North America have a large number of players who supply industrial wastewater treatment chemicals. Therefore, there exists intense competition in the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in this region. Some of the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals such as biocides and flocculants & coagulants have growth opportunities in the region. The US is the leading industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market. Growing environmental concerns, stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules and regulations, federal laws such as Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act, and several states rules had supported for the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in several end-use industries.
The leading players in the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market are BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Suez SA (France), Veolia Group (France), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Thermax Limited (India), Baker Hughes Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Dow Inc. (US), and SNF Floerger (France).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57745160
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57745160
By Type, biocides & disinfectants account for the largest share of the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market
The use of biocides has considerably increased in various applications. Biocides are mainly used in drinking water treatment, sewage treatment, ship ballast treatment, and as anti-fouling agents. Disinfectants perform similar functions as biocides. These are chemicals used to kill microorganisms and also inhibit their growth in the water at a later stage of the purification process. Cooling tower is one of the major application areas of biocides in power plants, mining, and chemical plants. This is because cooling water systems provide a favorable environment for the growth of microorganisms. Biocides are used in all of these applications to control the growth of microorganisms and prevent operational failures. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides & disinfectants.
Power generation account for the largest share of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by End-use industry
As the standards and norms for discharging wastewater are becoming more stringent, the demand for wastewater treatment in the power generation industry is increasing rapidly. The power sector uses industrial wastewater treatment chemicals mainly for treating boiler feed water, boiler makeup water, and cooling water. Generally, three types of impurities are found in boiler systems: suspended solids, dissolved solids, and dissolved gases. Suspended solids cause corrosion, as well as deposition in the boiler. Dissolved solids are responsible for the formation of scales. Mineral scaling occurrences are predominant in the power industry owing to suspended matter and dissolved solids in the used water. Dissolved gases, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, are generally corrosive in nature, which cause degradation of metal surfaces in boilers. Boiler feedwater treatment is carried out by processing the water through filters, aided by coagulants & flocculants, which remove suspended solids in the water. After this, the water is processed for treating dissolved solids, which are removed by adding lime, chelating agents, and scale inhibitors. Unwanted formation of scales such as calcium sulfate, calcium phosphates, metal silicates, and calcium carbonate are controlled by scale inhibitors in power plants. Dissolved gases are usually removed by deaerators, along with corrosion inhibitors and oxygen scavengers.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=57745160
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”
294 - Market Data Tables
42 - Figures
269 - Pages
North America accounted for the largest share in the global Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market
North America accounted for the largest share of the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. North America have a large number of players who supply industrial wastewater treatment chemicals. Therefore, there exists intense competition in the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in this region. Some of the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals such as biocides and flocculants & coagulants have growth opportunities in the region. The US is the leading industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market. Growing environmental concerns, stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules and regulations, federal laws such as Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act, and several states rules had supported for the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in several end-use industries.
The leading players in the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market are BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Suez SA (France), Veolia Group (France), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Thermax Limited (India), Baker Hughes Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Dow Inc. (US), and SNF Floerger (France).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57745160
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results