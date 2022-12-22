Antimicrobial Coatings Market worth $7.0 billion by 2027
Antimicrobial Coatings Market is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 22, 2022 ) The report "Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Sliver, Copper, Titanium Dioxide), End-user Industry (Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Protective Clothing, HVAC System, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Antimicrobial coatings market size is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027 from USD 4.2 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.8%.
Silver to hold the largest market share in type segment during market forecast period.
Silver-based antimicrobial coatings are widely used in various applications because of there have high efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms. Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have proven strong inhibitory properties against bacteria and viruses, such as E.coli, H1N1 influenza, and Listeria. Once silver-based antimicrobial coatings are applied to the substrate, silver coatings release silver ions in a controlled manner continuously, which inhibits microbes or pathogens growth on the surface. These all factors drove the the demand for silver type of antimicrobial coatings.
Medical & Healthcare accounted for the largest share in 2021 in application segment
In the medical & healthcare sector, the growing concern about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their related impact on human health is driving the adoption of antimicrobial coatings. Similarly to avoid the spread and growth of the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria on the surfaces, several temporary built and existing healthcare facilities are using antimicrobial coatings as a protective layer on various human contact surfaces such as door handles, trails, beds and healthcare instruments. Antimicrobial coatings have thus emerged as an effective solution in the medical & healthcare sector to fight COVID-19.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Antimicrobial Coatings Market”
194 - Market Data Tables
38 - Figures
215 - Pages
North America accounted for the largest share of Antimicrobial coatings Market in 2021
North America is also estimated to be the largest market for Antimicrobial coatings Market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings from the medical & healthcare sector to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes causing HAIs and COVID19. Also, due to stringent rules and regulations regarding indoor air quality, HVAC system producers are using antimicrobial coatings on surfaces to maintain the required air quality by inhibiting the growth of mold and bacteria.
Antimicrobial Coatings Market comprises major players such as AkzoNobel N.V.(Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
