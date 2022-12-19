Activated Carbon Fiber Market worth $350 million by 2027
Activated Carbon Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027 Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
The global Activated Carbon Fiber Market is estimated to be USD 232 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. Factors such as high demand for extended performance and reduced maintenance, growing demand from pollution control and water treatment applications, and increasing need for efficient processes are expected to drive the markets growth during the forecast period.
The sophisticated and costly solvent recovery process already present in the market has various challenges. To overcome these challenges, activated carbon fiber-equipped products provide more efficient and cost-effective characteristics. However, the latest technological advancements in the solvent recovery industry and the invention of activated carbon fiber material have made the industry a significant consumer of ACF products. Chemicals recovery, along with costlier solvent recovery, is done by ACF-equipped apparatus at a commercial level. The higher adsorption capacity of ACF provides excellent recovery of chemicals. Costlier solvents such as toluene, dimethylbenzene, cyclohexane, halogenated hydrocarbons, etc., are used in the chemical industry in various applications.
This can be recovered through ACF-based solvent recovery applications. VOC (volatile organic compound) gas recovery and liquefied solvent recovery can be achieved through solvent recovery technology, which reduces production costs and environmental impact by recycling solvents. High-performance ACF filters with excellent regeneration capacity have a competitive edge over other conventional solvent recovery processes. Solvent recovery application mainly addresses the cost factor and environmental exhaust concerns. The new technology upgradation in the solvent recovery process will boost the demand for ACF-equipped solvent recovery applications in allied industries.
Asia Pacific is the leading manufacturer of activated carbon fiber. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for activated carbon fiber. The market in this region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The growing chemical industry and water treatment industry primarily due to the rising population in China and India is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.
Based on type, the Pan-based segment of the Activated Carbon Fiber Market is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period, in terms of value. PAN, also known as polyacrylonitrile, is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer. ACF can be produced from a single precursor or a combination of precursors to improve the targeted property of the finalized product. PAN fibers, for instance, have better fiber-formation properties, but the pitch has higher conductivity and surface area. PAN-based activated carbon fiber is stronger than other types of activated carbon fiber. PAN-based fibers have been found to be the most suitable for producing high-performance carbon fibers (compared with pitch, rayon, etc.) because of their higher melting point and greater carbon yield.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Activated Carbon Fiber Market”
128 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
189 - Pages
Based on application, air purification application segment of the activated carbon fiber market is projected to be the largest, in terms of value or volume, during the forecast period. Activated carbon fibers are being used increasingly in the air purification industry for vehicle odor adsorption equipment, air conditioner filters, particulate matter filtration plates, and automobile exhaust control products, among others. These products are manufactured using activated carbon fibers as they offer the highest adsorption capacity and precision during operations.
ACF is used in the air purification industry for odor control, pollutant adsorption, particulate matter adsorption, and organic vapor adsorption. Additionally, significant air pollution problems plague many urban areas in industrializing nations, making industrial air purification more crucial and supporting the expansion of the activated carbon fiber market
The major Players in cosmetic preservatives Market includes Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unitika Ltd. (Japan), Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AWA Paper & Technology Company, Inc. (Japan), Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Daigas Group (Japan), Auro Carbon & Chemicals (India), Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Eurocarb Products Ltd. (UK), China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China), Bio-Medical Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), CeraMaterials (US), and HPMS Graphite (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
