Activated Carbon Market is Growing Exponentially in Order to Gain More Demand by 2026
North America is the second-largest market for activated carbon globally, in terms of value. The market in the US is projected to register the highest CAGR in the region, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 16, 2022 ) Global Activated Carbon Market is estimated to be USD 5.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026. The driving factors for the Activated Carbon Market is its applications in water treatment and air purification along with stringent government regulations regarding the removal of mercury from power plants have led to increasing acceptance of activated carbon products.
Activated carbon manufacturers are the most important players in the value chain as they produce and provide various types of activated carbons based on their use in the end use industry. An efficient supply chain helps manufacturers achieve sustainability by boosting collaborative relationships with suppliers and developing innovative measures in operational improvements, distribution management, and timely delivery of products to multiple customers and end users. The end-use industries of activated carbon are food & beverage, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, industrial, water treatment and others. This provides additional value to the chain.
The overall activated carbon market was dominated by the powdered activated carbon segment with a share of 50.8% in 2020. Powdered activated carbon (PAC) has a relatively smaller particle size compared to granular activated carbon and consequently presents a large surface-to-volume ratio. Owing to this, PAC is generally added directly to process units, such as rapid mix basins, clarifiers, and gravity filters. Traditionally, activated carbon is made in particulate form as powders or fine granules less than 1.0 mm in size with an average diameter between 0.15 mm and 0.25 mm.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon Market”
299 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
190 - Pages
The effectiveness of PAC in adsorbing tastes and odors depends on adequate mixing, contact time, dosage, and on the cause and concentration of the taste or odor problem. PAC is used for applications such as wastewater treatment. It has low initial cost, and the dosage of PAC can be adjusted as per the changing contaminant levels. However, PAC has a high operating cost, and if used continuously, it cannot be regenerated, produces large quantities of sludge, and the dust resulting from the small particles of PAC make handling difficult.
The activated carbon market comprises major solution providers, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cabot Corporation (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka), and Kureha Corporation (Japan) among others.
