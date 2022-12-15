Tommy T-Rex – Thankful Thanksgiving
Delightful new children’s book features lovable dinosaurs and a Thanksgiving feast!
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Manchester, NH – Kasey Young’s new children’s book, Tommy T-Rex – Thankful Thanksgiving, is aimed toward toddlers through elementary age kids—especially those who love dinosaurs! This colorfully illustrated book has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Dinosaurs big and small have packed the sky and roads to celebrate their favorite feast: THANKSGIVING! There is football, a balloon parade and lots of delicious food. But something terrible happens when a dinosaur guest tries to steal the turkey platter. Join Tommy T-Rex, Trina Triceratops and their pals—including an unlikely friend who steps in to save the day!
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TommyTRex.
At 36 pages, Tommy T-Rex – Thankful Thanksgiving is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5308-8 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $29.95 eBook: $9.99
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Holidays & Celebrations / Thanksgiving
About the Author: Kasey Young lives in New Hampshire with her husband, two small boys and a cat, Acadia, who thinks she’s a dog. Kasey is a former middle school science teacher and marine biologist. She is currently watching, playing or reading facts about various dinosaurs and will one day know how to pronounce Huehuecanauthlus. She wrote this book for her boys to enjoy and hopes other families will too.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Dinosaurs big and small have packed the sky and roads to celebrate their favorite feast: THANKSGIVING! There is football, a balloon parade and lots of delicious food. But something terrible happens when a dinosaur guest tries to steal the turkey platter. Join Tommy T-Rex, Trina Triceratops and their pals—including an unlikely friend who steps in to save the day!
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TommyTRex.
At 36 pages, Tommy T-Rex – Thankful Thanksgiving is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5308-8 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $29.95 eBook: $9.99
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Holidays & Celebrations / Thanksgiving
About the Author: Kasey Young lives in New Hampshire with her husband, two small boys and a cat, Acadia, who thinks she’s a dog. Kasey is a former middle school science teacher and marine biologist. She is currently watching, playing or reading facts about various dinosaurs and will one day know how to pronounce Huehuecanauthlus. She wrote this book for her boys to enjoy and hopes other families will too.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results